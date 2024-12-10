HERE'S HOW TO WATCH National Finals Rodeo 2024 Live streams - Guide to Watch NFR on The Cowboy Channel & RFD-TV Free Online

National Finals Rodeo 2024: Free Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Where & How to Watch NFR - PRCA on The Cowboy Channel Plus Live and On-Demand

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFR is back in Las Vegas! The National Finals Rodeo kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday, December 5, and will be exclusively aired on The Cowboy Channel, the official network of ProRodeo and the Home of the NFR, marking its third consecutive year as the exclusive broadcaster. This premier championship event, hosted by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, runs through December 14. NFR fans can watch the 10 days rodeo live on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV online here - www.cowboychannel.plus

Here's your complete guide to NFR 2024, including the full schedule and viewing options.

NFR Streaming Guide:

Dates: 5-14 December 2024

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Organizer: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Streaming: Click Here

Don't miss a second of the excitement—get the "Everything We Got" package now!

Where is the NFR 2024?

The 2024 National Finals Rodeo will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, its home since 1984. This summer, NFR extended its agreement to keep the event in Las Vegas through at least 2035.

When is the NFR 2024?

The 2024 National Finals Rodeo is scheduled from December 5 to December 14, 2024. The first performance kicks off at 5:45 p.m. on December 5, with subsequent competitions starting at the same time each evening.

How to Watch the NFR 2024 Live Stream from Anywhere

The Cowboy Channel is the official broadcaster of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo, delivering live coverage of the event from start to finish. Fans can expect high-quality, timely broadcasts featuring rodeo events, highlights, and exclusive content throughout the 10-day championship.

Subscription Details

To watch NFR on The Cowboy Channel, you'll need a subscription. They offer various packages, with the premium plan priced at $19.99, which includes full access to the NFR and additional rodeo content - PURCHASE HERE

What You'll Get

Comprehensive live coverage of all 10 days.

Exclusive insights from top-ranked cowboys and cowgirls.

Rodeo highlights and behind-the-scenes exclusives.



Availability

The Cowboy Channel is accessible through several pay-TV providers. Check your provider's channel lineup to see if it's available.

What's Included:

The National Finals Rodeo (NFR): Live coverage of all 10 days.

Cowboy Channel Programming: Live streaming and on-demand access to all content.

Cowgirl Channel Programming: Live streaming and on-demand access to all content.

PRCA Events: Up to 950 regular-season ProRodeo performances of all sizes.

CPRA Events: 28 Canadian regular-season ProRodeo performances.

Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR): Live and on-demand coverage.

Brazilian Professional Rodeos: 10 LNR-produced events, including Barretos.

National High School Finals Rodeo: Full event coverage.

National Junior High School Finals Rodeo: Comprehensive streaming access.

Little Britches Rodeo: Live and on-demand content.

Junior World Finals: Exclusive event coverage.

World's Largest PRCA Archive: Extensive video-on-demand library.

Spanish Language Feeds: Top 10 PRCA rodeos available in Spanish.

Where Can I Watch the NFR?

The 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will be available on various platforms, including TV channels, satellite radio, and streaming services:

The Cowboy Channel

RFD-TV

Rural Radio

YouTube TV

Most major TV providers, including DirecTV and Dish Network.

Watch the full season of the NFR 2024 LIVE Streaming Online - Start NFR streaming instantly – Click HERE

What Channels is the NFR On?

There are several ways to watch or listen to the 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), with options available across multiple devices and platforms to suit all rodeo fans.

The Cowboy Channel Plus

The Cowboy Channel Plus offers a range of mobile apps, allowing you to stream NFR coverage on your tablet, smartphone, or other devices. You can follow your favorite rodeo athletes and events through various platforms, making it easy to stay connected no matter where you are.

RFD-TV

RFD-TV streams NFR events through web and mobile applications, which are available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, and Roku. You can watch NFR coverage on a monthly or annual subscription, giving you flexibility on how and when you view the event.

Rural Radio

Rural Radio offers an audio-only option, allowing rodeo enthusiasts to enjoy NFR updates and live broadcasts through satellite radio. This is a great way to stay informed about the event while on the go, whether you're doing chores or driving. The channel also covers cultural and sports events across America and Canada.

Where Can I Watch NFR 2024 on TV and Streaming?

Several TV providers and streaming services offer options for watching the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2024, whether you prefer cable, satellite, or streaming online. Here are the key platforms where you can catch the event:

Dish Network

Channel: 232

Availability: Enjoy NFR events and highlights on TV or stream through the DISH Anywhere app. Accessible on mobile devices (iOS, Android) and laptops, allowing you to watch from anywhere without cable.

DirecTV

Cost: $40 /month

/month Free Trial: Take advantage of a 7-day free trial during the NFR event.

Availability: DirecTV offers an extensive range of channels, including live NFR streaming, accessible via TV or their mobile app.

Spectrum

Cost: $44.99 /month

/month Availability: Stream NFR events on iOS or Android devices, offering convenience for fans who need flexibility while on the go. Standard picture quality for uninterrupted enjoyment.

Comcast

Cost: $65 /month

/month Availability: Comcast's Xfinity app allows you to stream NFR 2024 on your mobile device, laptop, or TV. Watch the event without the need for a traditional cable box.

Cox

Cost: Packages starting at $25 /month (75 channels), or $69.99 /month for 140+ channels.

/month (75 channels), or /month for 140+ channels. Availability: Stream NFR on Cox's app or Contour TV app, with on-demand live streams of NFR and other sports.

Sling TV

Cost: $25 /month

/month Free Trial: Sling TV offers a free trial, letting you experience NFR before committing.

Availability: Enjoy NFR streaming with Sling TV's affordable packages, a great choice for fans who want flexibility.

MediaCom

Availability: Stream NFR via the MediaCom website or app, available on the Play Store and App Store . Simply sign in after subscribing to enjoy the event on your devices.

These options give rodeo fans plenty of ways to watch NFR 2024, whether you're at home or on the go!

NFR TV Schedule 2024

National Finals Rodeo: Day 1

Date: Thursday, 5th December 2024

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 2

Date: Friday, 6th December 2024

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 3

Date: Saturday, 7th December 2024

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 4

Date: Sunday, 8th December 2024

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 5

Date: Monday, 9th December 2024

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 6

Date: Tuesday, 10th December 2024

Time: 5:45 PM PST / 8:45 PM EST

/ TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 7

Date: Wednesday, 11th December 2024

Time: 5:45 PM PST / 8:45 PM EST

/ TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 8

Date: Thursday, 12th December 2024

Time: 5:45 PM PST / 8:45 PM EST

/ TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 9

Date: Friday, 13th December 2024

Time: 5:45 PM PST / 8:45 PM EST

/ TV: The Cowboy Channel

National Finals Rodeo: Day 10

Date: Saturday, 14th December 2024

Time: 5:45 PM PST / 8:45 PM EST

/ TV: The Cowboy Channel

NFR Broadcast Schedule 2024 - Presented by Mahindra

Zero In - 4:00 PM ET

Deep Dive - 4:30 PM ET

NFR Tailgate Party - 5:00 PM ET

Western Sports Round-Up - 7:00 PM ET

NFR Preshow - 8:00 PM ET

National Finals Rodeo (NFR) - 8:45 PM ET

NFR Post Show - 11:30 PM

NFR Buckle Presentation - 12:30 AM ET

The Cowboy Channel has unveiled the complete broadcast schedule for the 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), presented by Teton Ridge, running from Thursday, December 5 – Saturday, December 14. This year's NFR broadcast, sponsored by Mahindra, will showcase the top 120 contestants from around the globe competing over 10 days for the prestigious PRCA Gold Buckle and a share of the $1.2 million prize pool.

The action kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday, December 5, and will be exclusively aired on The Cowboy Channel, the official network of ProRodeo and the Home of the NFR, marking its third consecutive year as the exclusive broadcaster. Simulcasts will also be available on RFD-TV, RURAL RADIO on SiriusXM Channel 147, and live-streamed via PRCA on Cowboy Channel+.

Veteran NFR hosts Jeff Medders and Butch Knowles will return to lead the main broadcast, supported by analysts Joe Beaver and Don Gay. Behind-the-scenes coverage will be provided by reporters Amy Wilson and Janie Johnson, with in-depth analytics from Steve Kenyon offering unique insights throughout the event. In addition to airing the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo live at 5:45 PM PT each night, The Cowboy Channel will broadcast over 10 hours of daily live programming from Las Vegas.

Each morning at 9:00 AM PT, Western Sports Round-Up will air live from the Resorts World Wrangler Dawg House. Hosts Steve Kenyon and Ty McCleary will recap the previous night's NFR action, conduct sit-down interviews with round winners, and provide updates on events around Las Vegas while previewing the day ahead.

Afternoon coverage shifts to the Las Vegas Convention Center for Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas.

At 12:30 PM PT , Outside the Barrel, hosted by the legendary Flint Rasmussen, will feature engaging interviews and plenty of humor.

, Outside the Barrel, hosted by the legendary Flint Rasmussen, will feature engaging interviews and plenty of humor. At 1:30 PM PT , the NFR Tailgate Party, hosted by Katy Lucas and Fanchon Stinger , will dive into Western fashion, shopping, and lifestyle. The show also includes Rodeo Deep Dive discussions led by Amy Wilson , featuring rodeo champions, industry leaders, and legends.

As the evening approaches, the doors open at the Thomas & Mack Center for the Cowboy Channel NFR Pre-Show at 5:00 PM PT. Co-hosts Justin McKee and 26-time World Champion Trevor Brazile will analyze the previous night's performances, discuss changes in the world standings, and preview the upcoming round.

At 5:45 PM PT, the main event begins as the iconic yellow chutes open. Coverage includes the Wrangler NFR opening ceremonies, the grand entry, and 10 unforgettable rounds of the year's best ProRodeo competition.

After each round of the 2024 Wrangler NFR, the action continues at the Resorts World Wrangler Dawg House with an evening recap hosted by Justin McKee, Ty McCleary, and Katy Lucas. Every night, The Cowboy Channel's 10+ hours of programming concludes with the SouthPoint Buckle Presentation, broadcast live from the SouthPoint Hotel, where nightly round winners are awarded their Montana Silversmiths buckles.

