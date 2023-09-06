HerHeadquarters Launches a Woman-owned Business Certification Aimed at Left Out, Underrepresented Women Entrepreneurs

On a mission to answer the decades-long struggles and disparities of underrepresented women entrepreneurs in America, HerHeadquarters is launching its Woman-owned Business Certification today.
With a streamlined process that's 68% shorter than existing certification options and at a lower price point of $300, HerHeadquarters aims to make their Woman-owned Business Certification more attainable to the millions of women entrepreneurs who felt left out and behind. Offering an all-inclusive option, this dedicated experience includes access to the HerHeadquarters platform where women can secure paid projects, have priority on corporate contracts, gain access to exclusive workshops, business grants, and more. Qualified applicants can also receive free legal services through HerHeadquarters national law firm partner, Husch Blackwell.
With 89% of women entrepreneurs feeling like the odds are against them and less than 1% of corporate spending going to women-owned businesses, awareness wasn't enough.
"The greatest need of many small women-led businesses is funding. Some of the most lucrative deals out there are grants and supplier contracts from corporations and the government, but many require a woman-owned business certification. If you don't have the proper resources to get certified, you'll never have the chance to be considered for these life-changing opportunities." says HerHeadquarters founder, Carina Glover. "This is about leveling the playing field among women entrepreneurs as a whole, so businesswomen who want the opportunity can have it."
Applications are now open and processing begins on September 20. To be eligible, businesses must be at least 51% owned by a woman who is a U.S. citizen or legal resident.
The start of this initiative comes one month into HerHeadquarters SOS 15% Pledge, a mission to increase the amount of spend that goes to women-owned businesses by 15% over the next 10 years. Part of fulfilling this mission is introducing a credible certification that's more accessible to women entrepreneurs with limited resources.
"A broken system can't fix itself, sometimes you need a new system, with new allies, and that's what we've created," concluded Glover.
For more information visit https://herheadquarters.lpages.co/herheadquarters-get-certified/
ABOUT HERHEADQUARTERS
HerHeadquarters is a platform giving women-owned businesses the ability to easily discover and secure their dream projects & collaborators. Whether they're collaborating with another woman-owned business or a corporation, each mutually beneficial project leads to a boost in revenue, exposure, or impact. The venture-backed, award-winning startup has impacted thousands of women-owned businesses through its platform, events, masterclasses, and grants.
