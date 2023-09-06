HerHeadquarters Launches a Woman-owned Business Certification Aimed at Left Out, Underrepresented Women Entrepreneurs

"A broken system can't fix itself, sometimes you need a new system, with new allies, and that's what we've created," says HerHeadquarters founder, Carina Glover. Tweet this

With 89% of women entrepreneurs feeling like the odds are against them and less than 1% of corporate spending going to women-owned businesses, awareness wasn't enough.

"The greatest need of many small women-led businesses is funding. Some of the most lucrative deals out there are grants and supplier contracts from corporations and the government, but many require a woman-owned business certification. If you don't have the proper resources to get certified, you'll never have the chance to be considered for these life-changing opportunities." says HerHeadquarters founder, Carina Glover. "This is about leveling the playing field among women entrepreneurs as a whole, so businesswomen who want the opportunity can have it."

Applications are now open and processing begins on September 20. To be eligible, businesses must be at least 51% owned by a woman who is a U.S. citizen or legal resident.

The start of this initiative comes one month into HerHeadquarters SOS 15% Pledge, a mission to increase the amount of spend that goes to women-owned businesses by 15% over the next 10 years. Part of fulfilling this mission is introducing a credible certification that's more accessible to women entrepreneurs with limited resources.

"A broken system can't fix itself, sometimes you need a new system, with new allies, and that's what we've created," concluded Glover.

For more information visit https://herheadquarters.lpages.co/herheadquarters-get-certified/

HerHeadquarters is a platform giving women-owned businesses the ability to easily discover and secure their dream projects & collaborators. Whether they're collaborating with another woman-owned business or a corporation, each mutually beneficial project leads to a boost in revenue, exposure, or impact. The venture-backed, award-winning startup has impacted thousands of women-owned businesses through its platform, events, masterclasses, and grants.

