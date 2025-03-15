HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025: A Landmark Event in Advancing Women's Cancer Care

HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025 brought together top experts to discuss cutting-edge advancements in women's oncology. Through collaboration, research, and education, the event played a key role in shaping the future of cancer care and enhancing patient outcomes. Post this

Dr. Priya Korrapati, President and Founder of eMedEd, expressed her gratitude, "I sincerely thank our incredible speakers, exhibitors, attendees, and the dedicated eMedEd team for making HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025 a tremendous success. This event is more than just a conference—it is a vital platform for advancing women's health and oncology care. By bringing together experts to discuss the latest breakthroughs in women-related cancers, we are not only raising awareness but also providing valuable CME opportunities that enhance patient care. I look forward to continuing this mission and making an even greater impact in the years ahead."

Key Highlights from the Congress

Celebrity Spotlight: NFL player Sterling Shepard attended the HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025, showing his support for cancer awareness and advocacy. His presence highlighted the importance of uniting communities and industry leaders in the fight against women-related cancers.

Mental Health in Oncology: The Oncology Burnout Session, led by Dr. Varsha Rathod, focused on the work-related stress challenges faced by oncologists, providing actionable strategies for mental well-being.

Psychosocial Oncology: Dr. Sailaja Musunuri, Chief of Psychiatry at Wood Services, Pennsylvania, delivered a compelling session on integrating mental health into cancer care, emphasizing the importance of holistic patient support.

, Chief of Psychiatry at Wood Services, , delivered a compelling session on integrating mental health into cancer care, emphasizing the importance of holistic patient support. Cutting-Edge Research & AI in Oncology: Dr. Akash Parvatikar delivered an insightful talk on AI in Breast Pathology, highlighting advancements in AI-driven breast cancer screening and precision medicine.

The Role of Lifestyle in Cancer Prevention: Another session that grabbed a lot of attention at the event was by Dr. Tarun Wasil, who explored how diet, exercise, and stress management impact cancer risk and recovery, providing evidence-based strategies for integrating lifestyle modifications into oncology care to improve patient outcomes.

HPV-Related Cancer Prevention: Dr. John P. Diaz led an in-depth session on integrating vaccination, screening, and therapeutic innovations to combat HPV-related cancers, highlighting new prevention and treatment approaches.

led an in-depth session on integrating vaccination, screening, and therapeutic innovations to combat HPV-related cancers, highlighting new prevention and treatment approaches. Breast Cancer Innovations: Panels and presentations featured experts from Moffitt Cancer Center and Roswell Park Cancer Institute discussing curative treatments and genetic predispositions to breast and ovarian cancers.

Distinguished Speakers: Featured experts included Dr. Barbara McAneny (former AMA Vice President), Dr. Sateesh Kathula (chairperson and AAPI President), Dr. M. Catherine Lee , Dr. Matthew Mills , Dr. Tracey O'Connor , and Dr. Alka Arora , among others, each offering valuable insights into advancements in treatment, emerging innovations, and holistic patient care.

While the conference was supported by a partial educational grant from Exact Sciences Corp., it also featured an impressive lineup of exhibitors, including LegallyMine, Lilly, ZeroGravity, and Transworld, who showcased their latest innovations through exhibit stalls and product theater sessions.

Keynote Insights & Continuing Education

The congress featured renowned experts, including keynote speaker Dr. Barbara McAneny, former AMA Vice President, who underscored the importance of research, advocacy, and patient-centered care. Dr. Sateesh Kathula, Chairperson of HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025 and President of AAPI, emphasized the ongoing need for awareness and education in women's oncology.

eMedEd, an ACCME-accredited and CBRN-certified provider, served as the official accreditation partner for the HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025. The event offered 10 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians and continuing education contact hours for nurses, ensuring that attendees gained valuable CME/CE opportunities while staying updated on the latest advancements in women's oncology care.

What Attendees Are Saying

"Conferences dedicated to women's cancers are rare, making the HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025 a crucial platform for oncologists and primary care physicians to collaborate. This event fostered essential discussions on patient referrals and the latest advancements in treatment." – A distinguished speaker

"The discussions on AI-driven pathology and breast cancer screening provided a comprehensive learning experience for both primary care and oncology professionals." – A participant

"The Q&A sessions were particularly valuable, allowing attendees to gain in-depth insights from leading experts, especially on women's health in oncology." - A volunteer

Looking Ahead to 2026 With the overwhelming success of HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025, plans are already in motion for HerHealth Oncology Congress 2026, set to take place in Ohio. Next year's event aims to build upon this momentum, reaching an even broader audience and continuing the mission of advancing oncology care for women.

The HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025 has set a new benchmark in advancing women's oncology education and collaboration. By uniting leading experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals, the event fostered meaningful discussions on innovative treatment approaches and patient-centered care. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, HerHealth remains committed to empowering medical professionals with the latest knowledge and resources to improve women's health in oncology, cancer care, and outcomes.

For more information, visit eMedEvents or contact - [email protected]

Media Contact

Priya Korrapati, eMedEd. Inc., 1 7327924597, [email protected], https://www.emeded.org/

