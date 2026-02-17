Heritage Auto Leasing Announces Expanded Availability of LoanSwift™, Supporting Both Lease and Retail Auto Lending

"The biggest drain on a funding team's time is chasing missing documents and fixable errors. LoanSwift catches those issues automatically, before they ever reach the funding desk." — Danny Meagher, Co-Founder & COO, Heritage Auto Leasing Post this

LoanSwift targets the most time-consuming bottleneck in indirect lending: the manual review of paper funding packages. When a dealer submits a scanned funding package, LoanSwift automatically classifies each page by document type, extracts key deal data, and validates the complete package against the lender's specific funding rules and checklist requirements. Errors and missing documents are flagged immediately, and dealers are notified in real time so issues can be corrected before the package ever reaches the lender.

This front-end automation eliminates the repetitive back-and-forth between lenders and dealers that typically delays funding. Lending teams gain real-time visibility into deal status, a clean audit trail for every transaction, and the ability to focus their time on exceptions rather than routine document review. With configurable logic that supports both lease and retail loan products, lenders can standardize workflows across deal types without adding complexity or headcount.

"The biggest drain on a funding team's time is chasing down the same preventable errors—missing signatures, mismatched VINs, missing documents, incomplete insurance documentation," said Danny Meagher, Co-Founder and COO of Heritage Auto Leasing. "We built LoanSwift to catch those issues automatically, before they reach the lender. As the platform matured, it became clear that the value extended well beyond our leasing program. Today, LoanSwift is available as a standalone solution for any indirect auto lender looking to fund deals faster and scale more efficiently."

While LoanSwift is now offered independently, it remains a core technology component supporting Heritage Auto Leasing's broader program offerings. Heritage continues to focus on delivering structured, risk-disciplined leasing programs for credit unions, supported by technology designed to simplify execution without burdening internal teams.

LoanSwift integrates into existing indirect lending workflows and dealer relationships, allowing lenders to improve throughput and consistency without disrupting their current operating model.

This expansion reflects Heritage Auto Leasing's ongoing investment in scalable, technology-driven infrastructure that modernizes auto lending operations while remaining aligned with lenders' risk, compliance, and efficiency standards.

About Heritage Auto Leasing

Heritage Auto Leasing partners with credit unions to deliver fully managed, technology-driven vehicle leasing programs that reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance member satisfaction. Powered by proprietary LoanSwift™ technology, Heritage enables credit unions to offer competitive leasing products with institutional-grade support and a 100% residual value guarantee.

About LoanSwift

LoanSwift is a deal funding automation platform for indirect auto lenders. The platform uses intelligent document processing to automatically classify, extract, and validate scanned funding packages against lender-configured rules—catching errors and missing documents before they reach the funding desk. LoanSwift supports both lease and retail loan transactions and helps lenders reduce funding cycle times, eliminate manual document review, and scale indirect volume more efficiently.

