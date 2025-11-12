Heritage Auto Leasing Launches to Deliver Smarter, Tech-Driven Leasing Solution for Credit Unions

"Credit unions have long been underserved in the leasing space. Heritage is designed to change that. We bring institutional-grade lease management, technology, and risk controls to credit unions of all sizes, without the excessive fees or complexity that typically come with traditional providers." Post this

Heritage Auto Leasing was created to help credit unions compete more effectively in today's rapidly evolving auto finance market. By leveraging automation, data analytics, and proprietary technology through LoanSwift™, Heritage streamlines dealer funding and back-office processes, reducing operational friction while improving accuracy, efficiency, and member experience.

"Credit unions have long been underserved in the leasing space," said Chuck Meagher, Co-Founder and CEO of Heritage Auto Leasing. "Heritage is designed to change that. We bring institutional-grade lease management, technology, and risk controls to credit unions of all sizes, without the excessive fees or complexity that typically come with traditional providers."

Through its indirect lease program, Heritage manages all aspects of residual value setting, risk management, dealer relationships, the lease maturity process, and vehicle remarketing. The company's platform enables credit unions to offer competitive, tech-driven leasing products to their members without assuming operational burden or residual risk.

Every Heritage lease carries a 100% residual value guarantee, ensuring credit unions have complete confidence in the performance and protection of their leasing portfolios.

"Heritage was built around what credit unions value most - efficiency, transparency, and protection," added Danny Meagher, Co-Founder and COO. "Through our proprietary technology, we've created a program that simplifies funding for dealers, reduces friction for credit unions, and delivers a better experience for members."

Heritage Auto Leasing initially plans to partner with select credit unions in key markets across the Northeast, with national expansion planned as the program scales.

For more information about Heritage Auto Leasing or to inquire about partnership opportunities, visit www.heritageautoleasing.com.

