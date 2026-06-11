Heritage Family Launches Willow, a Modern Direct Cremation Brand Designed for Today's Families

"Families today are looking for simpler, more accessible ways to navigate end of life without sacrificing compassion or trust," said Lindsay Granson, Heritage Family Chief Operating Officer. Post this

The Willow experience is centered around a simple five-step process:

1. Arrange online in minutes

2. Transportation into care

3. Completion of required paperwork

4. Private cremation handled with dignity

5. Safe return of ashes to the family

Families can access transparent pricing, complete arrangements from home, and receive support 24 hours a day without needing to visit a funeral home in person.

"Families today are looking for simpler, more accessible ways to navigate end of life without sacrificing compassion or trust," said Lindsay Granson, Heritage Family Chief Operating Officer. "Willow Cremation was created to meet people where they are offering a thoughtful, transparent experience that combines the convenience of online arrangements with the care and professionalism families deserve. We believe this fills an important need in the communities we serve."

Willow reflects Heritage Family's continued investment in evolving funeral and cremation care to better support changing family preferences while maintaining the organization's longstanding commitment to service, dignity, and meaningful human connection.

The new brand also introduces a modern digital experience built specifically for direct cremation services, including:

Transparent pricing options

Mobile-friendly online arrangements

Secure online selections for urns and keepsakes

Educational resources and FAQs

Ongoing support throughout the process

Willow is part of Heritage Family's broader vision to create more personalized, accessible, and supportive experiences for families across all stages of planning and care.

Launching first in Ohio this summer, Willow will expand into additional markets across the United States throughout the remainder of the year as part of Heritage Family's broader commitment to modernizing how families access funeral and cremation care.

For more information about Willow, visit: https://www.choose-willow.com

About Heritage Family Funeral Services

Heritage Family is a portfolio of 97 funeral homes, cremation providers, cemeteries, and memorialization businesses serving communities across the United States. Heritage Family partners with local teams to preserve each firm's unique legacy while investing in innovative tools, compassionate care models, and meaningful experiences that help families honor life in deeply personal ways.

Media Contact

Courtney Sandora, Heritage Family Funeral Services, 1 502-424-9406, [email protected], https://www.choose-willow.com

SOURCE Heritage Family Funeral Services