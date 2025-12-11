Heritage Group's Innovative Model Leads to Record-Breaking Growth in 2025

Recent Acquisitions Propel Heritage Group to One of New England's Largest, Full-Service Hospitality Companies

NEWPORT, R.I., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heritage Group, the visionary hospitality company known for revitalizing iconic restaurants and other properties, today announced a record-breaking year in 2025, growing to approximately $155 million in revenue by 2026 after just 5 years. To better incorporate the multi-faceted institutions within its portfolio, the company has rebranded its name and identity to Heritage Group, which consists of three fast-growing categories: restaurants/retail outlets, catering and inns.

Since launching in 2021, Heritage Group has grown to one of the largest hospitality companies in New England, expanding its portfolio to include restaurants, inns, food trucks, retail outlets, beach concessions and catering services. In the past five years, Heritage Group has acquired a total of 23 restaurants and recently acquired a major catering company, Glorious Affairs Catering. The most recent restaurant acquisitions in the works are Jo's Bistro, Anthony's Seafood, Scales & Shells, and Crisp Restaurant Group, which includes Providence Coal Fired Pizza and Union Station Brewery. The company is also one of the largest employers in Newport and employs approximately 1,100 staff during the summer and 900 year-round.

"It's been an exciting five years, which is why it's time to broaden our company's name to better match our expansive portfolio of restaurants, inns, catering services and more," said Nicholas Schorsch, founder and CEO. "Heritage Group's mission is to preserve and grow restaurants and other institutions, which are often the heart and soul of communities, yet face many struggles. Rather than changing what makes these places special, we provide financial backing and strategic growth tools that help them thrive while staying true to their roots."

Heritage Group's collection of restaurants includes many iconic Rhode Island favorites such as La Forge Casino Restaurant, Wally's Wieners, Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant, The Reef, Red Parrot, Flo's Clam Shack, and Olneyville New York System.

Beyond dining, Heritage Group recently cemented its expansion into boutique hotels and inns with the acquisition of two historic properties: The Vanderbilt, Auberge Collection and the Hilltop Inn.

Heritage also consolidated its catering operations, bringing what was previously called Audrain Hospitality and its new acquisition of Glorious Affairs Catering into the company's catering division now called Heritage Hospitality. This integration allows the company to deliver seamless dining experiences for weddings, corporate events and private parties, uniting its diverse offerings under one identity designed to service events of all sizes and needs.

Beyond its restaurants and catering services, the company operates mobile food concepts including A Mano Pizza & Gelato, La Costa Lobster & Tacos, Cluck Truck and Wiener Wagon & Cart, and supports local communities through retail & wholesale operations such as Newport Lobster Company, Newport Seafood Market, and Anthony's Seafood, as well as seasonal concessions at Easton's Beach.

"We feel we're just getting started and aim to double our footprint within the next five years, expanding to other markets outside of New England," added Schorsch. "Our model is unique and we think focusing on important community restaurants and longstanding institutions is sorely needed in today's evolving world."

About Heritage Group

Heritage Group is a visionary hospitality company preserving the past while embracing the future and anchored in a culture of exceptional service at every level. The company's mission is to preserve and grow beloved restaurants, inns and other local institutions. Founded in Newport, Rhode Island in 2021, Heritage Group is quickly expanding across New England and beyond. With 23 restaurants, two inns and other businesses, the company preserves and grows longstanding local institutions through financial backing and strategic tools that help them thrive while staying true to their roots. For more information, visit heritagehospitality.co.

