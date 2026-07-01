Heritage IRA Honors Military Veterans With a $17.76 Alternative Asset Retirement Account as the Nation Turns 250

"This is one of the proudest moments we've had since starting Heritage IRA. Getting to do something meaningful for the people who served this country means a lot to me personally and to our team. To every veteran reading this, thank you for your service." Mark Furmanek, CEO, Heritage IRA Post this

"This is one of the proudest moments we've had since starting Heritage IRA. Getting to do something meaningful for the people who served this country means a lot to me personally and to our team. To every veteran reading this, thank you for your service."

Mark Furmanek, CEO, Heritage IRA

Veterans are some of the most selfless people in this country. They leave their families, put their lives on hold, and do things most of us will never be asked to do. Then they come home and get on with life without making a big deal about it. Heritage IRA thinks they deserve better than that.

"I have three boys. When I think about someone leaving their family to serve this country, $17.76 feels like the least we could do." Furmanek added.

Most people are not aware that their IRA does not have to hold stocks and mutual funds. A self-directed IRA carries the same tax advantages as any other IRA, Traditional or Roth, but allows the account holder to invest in real estate, private lending, private equity, precious metals, cryptocurrency, and other alternative assets. Heritage IRA handles the IRS compliance and administration. The account holder decides where the money goes.

Verification is simple. Veterans upload a photo of themselves in their military uniform, or a single document such as a DD-214 or state-issued veteran ID. Heritage IRA describes its approach as honor first. The process is built around the veteran's service record, not a checklist.

Accounts open in minutes at heritageira.com/veterans. The offer is limited to one account per verified veteran and applies to new accounts only. Standard Heritage IRA fees apply beginning in Year 2.

Heritage IRA administers self-directed retirement accounts across real estate, private lending, oil and gas, precious metals, digital assets, and other alternative asset classes for clients across the country. Operation: Freedom to Save is the company's first national veterans promotion.

OFFER DETAILS

Promotion: Operation: Freedom to Save

Offer: $17.76 first-year IRA application fee (regularly $450)

Dates: July 1 through July 31, 2026

Eligible: Verified U.S. military veterans. New accounts only.

Account Types: Traditional IRA and Roth IRA

Verification: Photo in military uniform or DD-214 / state-issued veteran ID

Website: heritageira.com/veterans

ABOUT HERITAGE IRA

Heritage IRA, Inc. is an IRA administrator and provider. The company administers self-directed retirement accounts that allow individuals to invest in alternative assets including real estate, private lending, private equity, precious metals, cryptocurrency, and other IRS-permissible asset classes using tax-advantaged retirement dollars. Heritage IRA is not a broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, or custodian and does not provide investment advice. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with operations in Westlake, Ohio. heritageira.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Mark Furmanek, CEO

Heritage IRA, Inc.

(713) 489-4472

[email protected]

heritageira.com/veterans

Media Contact

Mark Furmanek, Heritage IRA, 1 605-857-4472, [email protected], www.heritageira.com

SOURCE Heritage IRA