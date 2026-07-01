Heritage IRA Honors Military Veterans With a $17.76 Alternative Asset Retirement Account as the Nation Turns 250

Heritage IRA's Operation: Freedom to Save runs the entire month of July. Veterans pay $17.76. The number 1776 is not a coincidence.
WESTLAKE, Ohio, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heritage IRA, Inc., an IRA administrator and provider, announced today that U.S. military veterans can open a self-directed IRA for $17.76 through July 31. The standard fee to purchase and hold an alternative investment is $450.00. The company chose $17.76 because the year 1776 felt like the right number for a July promotion honoring veterans.
The offer, called Operation: Freedom to Save, covers both Traditional and Roth IRA accounts. Veterans can open and contribute to a new account or transfer an existing retirement account from their current custodian. Heritage IRA handles the transfer process from start to finish. The timing is intentional. July 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the United States. Heritage IRA chose $17.76 to honor both the year the country was founded and the veterans who have defended it ever since.
"This is one of the proudest moments we've had since starting Heritage IRA. Getting to do something meaningful for the people who served this country means a lot to me personally and to our team. To every veteran reading this, thank you for your service."
Mark Furmanek, CEO, Heritage IRA
Veterans are some of the most selfless people in this country. They leave their families, put their lives on hold, and do things most of us will never be asked to do. Then they come home and get on with life without making a big deal about it. Heritage IRA thinks they deserve better than that.
"I have three boys. When I think about someone leaving their family to serve this country, $17.76 feels like the least we could do." Furmanek added.
Most people are not aware that their IRA does not have to hold stocks and mutual funds. A self-directed IRA carries the same tax advantages as any other IRA, Traditional or Roth, but allows the account holder to invest in real estate, private lending, private equity, precious metals, cryptocurrency, and other alternative assets. Heritage IRA handles the IRS compliance and administration. The account holder decides where the money goes.
Verification is simple. Veterans upload a photo of themselves in their military uniform, or a single document such as a DD-214 or state-issued veteran ID. Heritage IRA describes its approach as honor first. The process is built around the veteran's service record, not a checklist.
Accounts open in minutes at heritageira.com/veterans. The offer is limited to one account per verified veteran and applies to new accounts only. Standard Heritage IRA fees apply beginning in Year 2.
Heritage IRA administers self-directed retirement accounts across real estate, private lending, oil and gas, precious metals, digital assets, and other alternative asset classes for clients across the country. Operation: Freedom to Save is the company's first national veterans promotion.
OFFER DETAILS
Promotion: Operation: Freedom to Save
Offer: $17.76 first-year IRA application fee (regularly $450)
Dates: July 1 through July 31, 2026
Eligible: Verified U.S. military veterans. New accounts only.
Account Types: Traditional IRA and Roth IRA
Verification: Photo in military uniform or DD-214 / state-issued veteran ID
Website: heritageira.com/veterans
ABOUT HERITAGE IRA
Heritage IRA, Inc. is an IRA administrator and provider. The company administers self-directed retirement accounts that allow individuals to invest in alternative assets including real estate, private lending, private equity, precious metals, cryptocurrency, and other IRS-permissible asset classes using tax-advantaged retirement dollars. Heritage IRA is not a broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, or custodian and does not provide investment advice. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with operations in Westlake, Ohio. heritageira.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Mark Furmanek, CEO
Heritage IRA, Inc.
(713) 489-4472
[email protected]
heritageira.com/veterans
Media Contact
Mark Furmanek, Heritage IRA, 1 605-857-4472, [email protected], www.heritageira.com
SOURCE Heritage IRA
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