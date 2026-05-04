Heritage Restaurant Group Acquires Mews Tavern, Stewarding a Beloved Wakefield Institution

The iconic Wakefield gathering place transitions to new ownership, with a focus on continuity and community.

WAKEFIELD, R.I., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heritage Restaurant Group today announced it has acquired Mews Tavern, a landmark establishment in Wakefield, Rhode Island, beginning a new chapter for one of South County's most enduring gathering places.

Founded in 1947 as a small fisherman's tavern serving the local coastal workforce, Mews has spent nearly 80 years evolving alongside the Wakefield community. From its origins as a working waterfront bar to its expansion into a multi-room destination known for its distinctive spaces and extensive beer selection, Mews has continually adapted to reflect the character and needs of each generation it serves. Today, Mews remains one of Rhode Island's most beloved taverns, known for its distinctive spaces, loyal following, and longstanding role at the center of the Wakefield community.

Heritage Restaurant Group will continue operating Mews Tavern at its Main Street location, with a focus on preserving its identity while supporting its next phase of growth and evolution. Future plans include continued investment in Mews' smoked meats, pizza program, expansive beer selection, and beloved buffet experience, while preserving the character and quality guests know and trust. Importantly, Mews' longtime management team and staff will remain in place under the new ownership, ensuring continuity for guests, employees, and the broader community.

"Few restaurants hold the kind of place in a community that Mews Tavern does," said Matt Lyons, spokesperson for Heritage Restaurant Group. "For nearly eight decades, it has evolved with the community while staying true to its roots. We're honored to carry that legacy forward, investing thoughtfully, supporting the team, and ensuring Mews continues to thrive as a gathering place for generations to come."

Beyond its role as a restaurant, Mews Tavern has long served as a community anchor, supporting local charitable initiatives and hosting beloved traditions like the annual Gear 'N' Beer Road Race. Heritage Restaurant Group plans to continue and strengthen these efforts as part of its long-term stewardship.

"It was incredibly important that Mews' next chapter be guided by a group that respects what it has meant to this community," said George McAuliffe, General Manager of Mews Tavern. "This place has always been more than a business, it's a home for our staff, our regulars, and our neighbors. Heritage understands that, and I'm proud to continue on with them as we build on everything Mews has stood for."

The acquisition reflects Heritage Restaurant Group's mission to preserve iconic restaurants while providing the operational support and investment needed for long-term success. By combining respect for tradition with strategic investment, the company aims to help Mews Tavern continue its natural evolution, remaining both a reflection of its history and a vibrant part of Wakefield's future.

About Heritage Group

Heritage Group is a visionary hospitality company dedicated to preserving the past while embracing the future, anchored in a culture of exceptional service at every level. Founded in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2021, the company's mission is to safeguard beloved restaurants, inns, and other local institutions so they remain a lasting part of their communities for generations to come. Rather than reinventing these iconic establishments, Heritage Group provides financial backing, operational support, and strategic growth tools that help them thrive while staying true to their roots. With 23 restaurants, two inns, and a growing portfolio of hospitality businesses across New England and beyond, Heritage Group is committed to honoring the character, history, and traditions that make each destination special. For more information, visit heritagehospitality.co.

Media Contacts

Katelyn McSherry

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Murphy O'Brien

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Media Contact

Megan S, Heritage Group, 1 9494360480, [email protected], https://www.heritagerestaurantgroup.com/

SOURCE Heritage Group