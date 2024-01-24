Heritage Tourism Event 'Home + History Las Vegas' Returns April 25-28

Another Way to Vegas: Explore rich culture via historic buildings, neighborhoods, homes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interested in getting behind the scenes of Las Vegas's iconic and colorful history? Want to tour homes built and owned by both famous and infamous residents? Then the 9th Annual Home + History Las Vegas heritage festival is the place to be April 25-28.

Presented by the Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), the four-day event celebrates Southern Nevada history with guided tours, educational seminars, community events, scenic drives, cocktail parties, and speaker presentations that transport participants to the Vegas of yesteryear.

"Although Las Vegas is famous for its dazzling lights, casinos, and world-class entertainment, there is another side to this global destination," said Amy Raymer, NPF board vice president and programming chairwoman. "We have a captivating history that NPF is working to preserve so visitors can explore and appreciate our past that's hidden in plain sight. The historic neighborhood tours prove that preservation is alive and well in a place known for shiny and new."

Raymer said ticket holders will have more than 40 tours, special events, and educational offerings to choose from to be immersed in Las Vegas' storied past while providing unique insights into its residential and commercial architectural evolution—allowing a rare sneak peek into the fabulous homes, buildings, and stories of vintage Las Vegas. Some of the tour's most celebrated historic neighborhoods include Paradise Palms, a mid-century community designed by Palmer and Krisel – acclaimed architects known for transforming the landscape of Palm Springs, California. Beverly Green Historic District is another must-see area near downtown.

Tickets start at $25 and provide guests a range of experiences and excursions suitable for all ages. To purchase tickets and to learn more visit Home + History Las Vegas.

About Nevada Preservation Foundation

Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), a statewide non-profit organization founded in 2014, is dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic Nevada buildings and neighborhoods fostering awareness and appreciation through educational initiatives that center on the lifestyles and pop-culture of past and present residents who collectively are the essence of Las Vegas.

At the forefront of promoting an appreciation for Nevada's historically significant architecture, NPF is an all-volunteer team of local historians who diligently research, write, and share captivating stories that illuminate Nevada's rich cultural heritage.

Safeguarding and preserving a state's architectural landscape not only nurtures a distinct sense of place but also plays a crucial role in fostering an engaged community for both residents and visitors. Visit Nevada Preservation Foundation to learn more about the organization and how to get involved.

Media Contact

Mallory Zito, Nevada Preservation Foundation, 1 702-964-4222, [email protected], https://nevadapreservation.org/

SOURCE Nevada Preservation Foundation