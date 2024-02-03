Herman Cook Volkswagen Drives to Success: Named 2023 Carfax Top-Rated Dealer!

Herman Cook Volkswagen takes pride in this recognition, reinforcing its commitment to providing outstanding service. Post this

In a remarkable achievement, Herman Cook Volkswagen secures its place as a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer for the fifth consecutive year. The 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers are those with an outstanding average rating of at least 4.7 stars out of 5, showcasing a consistent commitment to excellence.

-Building Trust and Transparency

Furthermore, Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business, commends these dealers as "the best of the best in building trust and transparency with their customers." CARFAX's extensive database of over 5.4 million verified ratings and reviews ensures that the Top-Rated distinction is earned strictly from genuine, verified feedback.

-Quote from Winning Dealership

Expressing their commitment, Herman Cook Volkswagen gave a powerful statement regarding the award. "At Herman Cook Volkswagen, we are honored to receive the esteemed title of 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to our valued customers. We believe in building trust and transparency at every step, ensuring that each interaction exceeds expectations."

-Recognition in Every Report

Moreover, Herman Cook Volkswagen's achievement as a 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer is prominently featured in the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide to their valued customers. This recognition is a testament to the dealership's unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

-About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, has been a reliable source of vehicle history information since 1984. Empowering millions of people to confidently engage in buying, selling, and servicing used cars, CARFAX offers innovative solutions like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report. As part of S&P Global, CARFAX is a key player in the world's leading provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, and analytics in global markets.

Herman Cook Volkswagen takes pride in this recognition, reinforcing its commitment to providing outstanding service. As a dealership that values trust and transparency, Herman Cook Volkswagen continues to drive excellence in the automotive industry.

-About Herman Cook Volkswagen

Herman Cook Volkswagen is the premier Volkswagen dealership in San Diego County. Individuals who want to learn more about the dealership or any vehicles in the Volkswagen lineup from Herman Cook VW of Encinitas can visit the dealership website, http://www.cookvw.com. Anyone wishing to speak with a representative can call the dealership at 855-637-8636.

Media Contact

Mandi Reitz-Steudler, Herman Cook Volkswagen, 855-637-8636, [email protected], www.cookvw.com

SOURCE Herman Cook Volkswagen