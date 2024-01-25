Herman Cook Volkswagen Releases Brand New 2024 Model Research Pages for the Electrifying 2024 VW ID.4 EV

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4: Your EV Journey Starts Here Near San Diego

ENCINITAS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Herman Cook Volkswagen is your gateway to the future of driving, welcoming you to explore the all-new 2024 Volkswagen ID.4. Designed to revolutionize your EV experience, this U.S.-built electric SUV promises an eco-friendly ride without compromising on performance.

-Unveiling the Electric Revolution

Step into the future with the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4—a stunning blend of cutting-edge technology, enhanced performance, and environmental consciousness. Invigorate your driving experience with an electric SUV that stands out in the San Diego automotive landscape.

-Performance Redefined

Moreover, the ID.4 takes EV performance to new heights. With an upgraded drive unit, you can expect an exhilarating ride featuring up to 330 HP for AWD models. The sophisticated 12.9-inch infotainment display, revamped climate interface, and premium audio systems in Pro S Plus models redefine what's possible in an electric SUV.

-Tax Credits and Advanced Tech

Furthermore, Volkswagen makes embracing EV technology even more enticing. The 2023 ID.4 models are eligible for federal tax credits up to $7,500—a unique offering among foreign automakers. Technological advancements include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, and standard navigation on an optional 12.9-inch display.

-Interior Elegance and Utility

Step inside the ID.4 to discover a marriage of elegance and practicality. Ambient lighting complements the contemporary design, and a spacious cargo area ensures versatility for your lifestyle. From cloth seats with heat to leatherette upholstery and 12-way power-adjustable front seats in the Pro S model, every detail is designed for your comfort.

-Power, Handling, and Safety

Experience refined handling with a rear-mounted motor, offering varying power outputs depending on the battery size. Safety features such as automated emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control prioritize your well-being on the road.

-Where to Find the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 near San Diego

Curious about joining the electric revolution? Herman Cook Volkswagen in Encinitas is your destination. Whether you're in San Diego or Encinitas, we're gearing up to welcome the 2024 ID.4. Can't wait? Explore the 2023 models available now and embark on your EV journey. Discover the perfect fusion of performance, innovation, and environmental consciousness at Herman Cook Volkswagen.

