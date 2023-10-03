HerMD Expands Healthcare Team with New Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Krychman

HerMD Founder Somi Javaid assumes the role of Lead Chief Medical Officer as the organization continues to revolutionize women's healthcare

CINCINNATI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HerMD, the female-founded physician-led women's health provider committed to revolutionizing women's healthcare strengthens their leadership team with the advancement of Dr. Michael Krychman from Vice President of Medical Affairs and Mental Health Services to Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Krychman, a Board Certified OBGYN and an AASECT Certified Sexual Counselor and Supervisor, has served as the Vice President of Medical Affairs and Mental Health Services at HerMD. With this transition as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Krychman will leverage his expert knowledge and experience to drive HerMD's mission of delivering accessible, comprehensive women's healthcare.

"Dr. Krychman has been a trailblazer in women's menopausal and sexual health with a key understanding of both patient and provider experience," says Dr. Somi Javaid, Founder and Lead Chief Medical Officer of HerMD. "Dr. Krychman's appointment as Chief Medical Officer is a testament to HerMD's commitment to elevating women's health and well-being through perceptive leadership and expertise."

Dr. Krychman has published seven books, including his most recent one: "The Sexual Spark, 20 Essential Exercises to Reignite the Passion, 100 Questions & Answers for Women Living with Cancer: A Practical Guide to Female Cancer Survivorship". He is currently a clinical health professor at the University of California Irvine and is a nationally known specialty in cancer survivorship; Dr. Krychman provides medical care at Ann's Clinic, a High-Risk Breast, and Ovarian Cancer Center.

As Dr. Krychman assumes the role of Chief Medical Officer at HerMD, he will deepen his pivotal role in shaping the organization's strategic direction to bring menopause and sexual healthcare to women through evidence-based treatment options. Founder Dr. Somi Javaid will transition to the role of Lead Chief Medical Officer, continuing to shape the many ways in which HerMD revolutionizes women's health care.

About HerMD

Physician-founded, patient-forward, and mission-driven since 2015, HerMD has been revolutionizing the future of women's healthcare through an integrated, evidence-based model delivering comprehensive women's healthcare all under one roof. By leading female-focused research and integrating cutting-edge technologies and treatment options into the care model, HerMD is leading the movement in transforming women's healthcare. From mental health and sexual wellness to aesthetics and more, HerMD provides care for every aspect of women's health. HerMD has been featured in outlets such as Forbes, Oprah Daily, Vogue and more. Follow HerMD on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. For more information, please visit hermd.com.

