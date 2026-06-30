Hernandez Services Earns Google Verified Badge, Expands RoofHS.com Technology Engine, and Announces 20% Off Painting Services Through July 4th

"We built this company on two principles — Just Friendly Service and Quality Reach the Sky! — and every decision we make is designed to honor them," said Raul Hernandez, CEO. Post this

To mark the nation's 250th anniversary, Hernandez Services is offering 20% off all interior and exterior painting projects booked on or before July 4th. This limited-time special applies to residential painting services across the Greater Memphis area.

Technology Embedded in Every Estimate

RoofHS.com now integrates advanced measurement and pricing technology directly into all estimates, ensuring accuracy, detail, and transparency. The platform supports:

Satellite-based roof measurements

Automated pricing logic

Material-specific calculations

Storm-impact adjustments

Detailed line-item breakdowns

This system powers both online and on-site estimates, giving homeowners consistent, precise information from the start.

Strong Google and Thumbtack Ratings

Hernandez Services maintains high customer ratings on Google and Thumbtack, supported by verified reviews that highlight the company's responsiveness, professionalism, and quality of work. These ratings reflect the company's commitment to:

Respectful communication

Clear expectations

Reliable workmanship

Customer-first service

A+ Rating With the Better Business Bureau

Hernandez Services also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, reflecting the company's long‑standing commitment to honesty, reliability, and customer‑first service.

A Team With 25 Years of Experience

With more than eight years in business and a team carrying over 25 years of combined experience, Hernandez Services continues to operate under two core principles:

Just Friendly Service

Quality Reach the Sky!

Statement from the CEO

"We built this company around two principles - Just Friendly Service and Quality Reach the Sky! - and every improvement we make is designed to strengthen them," said Raul Hernandez, CEO of Hernandez Services LLC. "Our goal is straightforward: deliver excellent work, use better technology, and treat every homeowner with respect. Our A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau reflects that commitment."

A Multi-Layered Approach: Modern Technology With Old-Fashioned Personal Service

Even with advanced tools powering RoofHS.com, Hernandez Services remains committed to a one-customer-at-a-time approach. Technology improves accuracy, speed, and transparency - but the company pairs it with the kind of continuous, personal communication homeowners rarely experience today.

Every customer receives updates throughout their project, and every call or message is returned, reflecting the company's belief that service should feel as dependable as it did decades ago. Homeowners can still talk directly with Raul Hernandez by phone or text, ensuring that no matter how advanced the systems become, the company's foundation remains rooted in real conversations, real accountability, and real people who care.

Human Warmth and a Commitment to Community

Hernandez Services is built on human warmth and genuine care for the community it serves. The company's roots in the Greater Memphis area shape its belief that home-service work is not just transactional - it's personal. Hernandez Services supports local families, responds quickly during storms, and treats every project as an opportunity to strengthen trust with neighbors. This community-first mindset is reflected in everyday interactions: respectful communication, honest guidance, and a commitment to showing up when people need help most. Even as the company grows, it remains grounded in the values of a small, local business that knows its customers by name and stands behind every job with pride.

Standing Apart in a Competitive Market

In a crowded home-services landscape, Hernandez Services differentiates itself through precision technology, transparent estimates, and a customer-first culture. While many contractors rely on manual measurements or inconsistent pricing, Hernandez Services uses embedded technology in every estimate, ensuring accuracy and clarity homeowners can trust. Combined with strong online ratings and verified customer feedback, the company continues to stand out as a reliable, high-quality alternative in the Memphis area.

Special Pricing Through Acorn

Hernandez Services now offers Special Pricing through Acorn, giving homeowners a simple and accessible way to move forward with needed work. Special Pricing is presented directly within the estimate process for clarity and ease.

Google Verified Badge Earned

The company recently earned the Google Verified badge, confirming that Hernandez Services has passed Google's screening for insurance, background checks, and customer satisfaction. This designation provides homeowners with added confidence during storm season and throughout the year.

About RoofHS.com

RoofHS.com functions as the company's operational engine, supporting:

Instant Roofing Estimates

Real-time scheduling

Automated customer communication

Smart routing for emergency response

Lead-intelligence prioritization during storms

This infrastructure positions Hernandez Services as a technology-forward provider in a traditionally slow-to-modernize industry.

A Growing Knowledge Base Built to Empower Homeowners

As part of its mission to educate and empower homeowners, Hernandez Services has also expanded its online Articles & Resources section at roofhs.com/articles. The growing library includes practical guides on storm damage, insurance claims, roof maintenance, painting tips, seasonal checklists, and more. Each article is written to help homeowners make informed decisions, avoid common pitfalls, and understand the steps involved in protecting and improving their property.

"Our customers deserve both quality work and a frictionless experience," said Raul Hernandez, founder of Hernandez Services LLC. "By integrating new digital tools and publishing real, practical knowledge for homeowners, we're making it easier than ever for families and businesses to get the roofing and painting support they need."

About Hernandez Services LLC

Hernandez Services LLC provides roofing, painting, and emergency repair solutions across the Greater Memphis region. With more than eight years in business and a team carrying over 25 years of experience, the company blends traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to deliver accurate estimates, fast response times, and respectful, customer-first service.

Media Contact

Hernandez Services LLC

Horn Lake, MS

Phone: 901-244-3333

Website: RoofHS.com

Media Contact

Raul Hernandez, Hernandez Services LLC, 1 (901) 244-3333, [email protected], https://roofhs.com

SOURCE Hernandez Services LLC