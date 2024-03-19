Herniated Disc Surgery Specialists of NYC (Manhattan, NY) Now Offering Telehealth Consultations

The need for telehealth consultations remains ever-present and unwavering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Post this

Dr. McCance stated, "We are highly aware that the COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on many of our patients. To assuage our patients' worries and enable them to receive the necessary medical care, our specialist spine surgery practice now provides telehealth consults. We now offer telehealth consultations due to consistent patient requests for virtual appointments".

The board certified Manhattan, New York, herniated disc specialist surgeon and his committed staff work to produce life-changing surgical results that take into account each patient's needs and particular anatomy. Dr. Sean McCance, a specialist spine surgeon in NYC, now provides patients telehealth in order to provide the safest and most contemporary medical care.

Dr. McCance and his team routinely perform telehealth consultations (including diagnosis, surgical treatment options, and second options) for patients anywhere in the world.

The orthopedic spine surgeons of Herniated Disc Surgery Specialists of NYC specialize exclusively in the minimally invasive treatment (surgical and non-surgical) of a herniated disc (also called bulged, slipped or ruptured discs) and routinely perform minimally invasive lumbar decompression surgery, microdiscectomy, endoscopic discectomy, laminectomy, laminoplasty, lumbar decompression surgery, minimally invasive robotic spine fusion, and traditional spinal fusion surgery.

About Us

It is the Ivy League board certified orthopedic spine surgeons of Herniated Disc Surgery Specialists of NYC's commitment to our patients that has earned us the reputation of being one of New York's top orthopedic spine surgery practices. Herniated Disc Surgery Specialists of NYC specializes in taking exceptional care of each patient from the initial consultation to the successful surgical outcome.

For More Information:

Herniated Disc Surgery Specialists of NYC

1155 Park Ave

Suite E-2

New York, NY 10128

(646) 493-7640

https://www.herniateddiscsurgeryspecialistsnyc.com/

Media Contact

Erika Brown, NewYorkSEO, LLC, 9175687810, [email protected]

SOURCE Herniated Disc Surgery Specialists of NYC