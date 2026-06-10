Hero App Helps People Turn Anything Around Them Into Cash

"Resale is bottlenecked by supply, not demand," said Joshua Voydik, CEO and co-founder of Hero. "People are surrounded by things they would sell if selling felt easier, and Hero turns those unused goods into inventory that buyers, marketplaces, and AI can find." Post this

As more households look for ways to make their money go further, Hero is removing the friction that keeps unused goods stuck in closets, garages, and drawers. The secondhand economy is already mainstream. The bottleneck is supply.

Hero uses AI to handle the parts of selling that stop most people from starting: identifying what something is, pricing it, writing the listing, and producing professional-quality product photos. A listing that used to take 30 minutes now takes seconds.

"Resale is bottlenecked by supply, not demand," said Joshua Voydik, CEO and co-founder of Hero. "People are surrounded by things they would sell if selling felt easier, and Hero turns those unused goods into inventory that buyers, marketplaces, and AI can find."

AI-generated Studio Photos

Hero can now turn an ordinary phone snapshot into clean, professional product images that make listings look ready to sell. Sellers no longer need lighting, a backdrop, or editing skills to make their items look their best. Early users are already pairing Hero's studio photos with listings they post directly to marketplaces like eBay.

Hero on Android

After more than a year on iOS, Hero is now available on Android in the United States, Canada, and Australia, bringing AI-powered selling to both major mobile platforms in Hero's launch markets.

The Hero API and MCP

Hero is opening access to its product identification, pricing, listing generation, and image tools through a standard API and MCP server for AI agents. Marketplaces, resale platforms, retailers, and AI products can use Hero's selling intelligence to understand and act on physical goods. Enterprise inquiries open today at herostuff.com/api.

Hero Shop

Eligible public listings created in Hero can appear in Hero Shop, a buyer-facing surface where people can browse inventory generated by Hero sellers, giving sellers distribution without extra posting work.

Hero is also building toward a future where listings are discoverable across AI search and shopping agents. As buyers increasingly ask AI assistants where to find things, Hero is working to make everyday sellers part of the answer, not just retailers.

About Hero

Hero is the AI-powered selling app. Snap a photo, get a listing, and turn the things around you into cash. Learn more at herostuff.com. Hero is available now on iOS and Android.

Media Contact

Joshua Voydik, Hero Stuff, 1 6096664370, [email protected], https://herostuff.com

SOURCE Hero Stuff