Hero launches for businesses: Shopify import, catalog cleanup, and a web dashboard

Our sellers love that Hero turns one photo into a finished listing. Now it turns a catalog into a storefront. — Joshua Voydik, CEO and Co-founder, Hero Post this

High-volume sellers have been stuck between two bad options: spreadsheets and manual data entry, or enterprise software built for brands with clean product data. Neither works for a liquidator staring at a pallet of mixed returns.

The math is brutal. A good listing takes up to 30 minutes by hand: staging and shooting photos, researching sold prices, writing the title and description. A single 300-item pallet is 150 hours of listing work. That is nearly a month of full-time labor before anything sells. Hero cuts that to a review-and-approve workflow. The seller checks the work. The software does the rest.

The new tools cover the full pipeline. Sellers import an entire catalog from Shopify, WooCommerce, or a spreadsheet, or bulk upload photos. Partial data is fine. Bad data is fine. Hero works with what you have. From there, Hero identifies each item, writes titles and descriptions, and prices against real sold comps. Catalog cleanup fixes messy imports automatically, and Studio Photos turns one photo into six marketplace-ready shots, now at catalog scale. Everything then goes live to eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Hero directly from the new web dashboard, or exports to any other channel. Every field is editable. Nothing goes live without the seller's approval.

The web dashboard is where it all comes together: full inventory, every active listing, keyboard-speed editing on a big screen. It joins Hero's iOS and Android apps, which remain the fastest way to capture items one at a time.

The launch targets sellers with real inventory: liquidators, pallet flippers, consignment stores, and estate sale companies. These businesses list hundreds of items a week and have been doing it the hard way. Hero has processed more than 1 million scans and listings to date and holds a 4.7-star rating across 2,000+ reviews on the App Store.

"Our sellers love that Hero turns one photo into a finished listing. Now it turns a catalog into a storefront." said Joshua Voydik, CEO and Co-founder of Hero.

The bulk tools and web dashboard are available now at herostuff.com. Sellers can start free on the web or the mobile app. Hero charges zero commission on Hero sales.

About Hero

Hero is AI listing and inventory software for resellers. Sellers photograph an item or import a catalog, and Hero identifies it, prices it with real sold data, and lists it to eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Hero. The company is backed by Long Journey Ventures, Prototype, and Fabrice Grinda. Learn more at herostuff.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Voydik, Hero Stuff, 1 6096664370, [email protected], https://www.herostuff.com/

SOURCE Hero Stuff