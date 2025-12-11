Hero Medical Technologies Awarded OTA by MTEC to Advance Machine Learning and Wearable Sensing for Field Triage

"Hero Medical's differentiated AI/ML technology and wearables platform solution will transform the delivery of life-saving critical care for delivering faster multimodal and on-going patient monitoring after acute injury." Post this

Dallas Hack, MD, MPH, FACMPH, Army COL (ret.), commented that "Hero Medical's FST platform will simplify triage decisions with better prognostic value than current methods that utilize basic vital signs--saving lives as a result." This OTA award and $2.16M in non-dilutive funding validates the unmet need for Hero Medical's unique technology that will transform and expedite emergency medical care for military and civilian injuries. As the world's first dynamic triage platform, Hero Medical demonstrates the utility of continually classifying patient severity to optimize detection of clinical deterioration for earlier intervention. Integrated ambient dictation will further enhance data capture for on-going monitoring throughout the patient journey.

Debbie Kantor, RN, MSN, APRN, Founder of Hero Medical, commented: "Hero Medical has leveraged clinical insights from nurses, physicians, combat medics, and former high ranking Army physicians to fill an unmet need. What began as a project for developing faster hemorrhage control head dressings with the patented Hero Skull Cap has evolved into a full platform solution for delivering faster multimodal and on-going patient monitoring. With this OTA award as a catalyst for development, we are one step closer to transforming the delivery of life-saving critical care with our differentiated AI/ML technology."

Michael Blaivas, MD, MBA, FACEP, FAIUM, Chief Medical Officer of Hero Medical, commented that "despite the myth that once triaged, patients are somehow safer than the unknown patient, the reality is that no monitoring occurs between triage and a full assessment. This gap allows patients to deteriorate and some to move from stable to critical condition without recognition. Continuous post triage monitoring is badly needed in many different environments, ranging from the Emergency Department to disaster scenes and the battlefield."

Combined sensing capabilities of a forehead wearable triage sensor with color-coded alert lights (within a headband or integrated within the Hero Skull Cap), and camera-based facial analytics from phones and tablets, create a precision platform for individualized triage care.

About Hero Medical

Hero Medical Technologies Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing emergency care through innovative wearable technology and AI-driven facial analytics. The saying that "a photo captures a thousand words" was the impetus for leveraging facial analytics to personalize and hasten emergency care. Triage cannot be a static one-time-assessment and requires continuous re-assessment to capture changes in physiological deterioration. Hero Medical's broad vision will help bridge gaps in health equity and access to healthcare by creating a uniquely personalized bio-signature of health. Hero Medical's mission to expedite patient care, particularly in critical situations such as traumatic brain injuries and strokes, has evolved to meet the unmet need in emergency care and monitoring. An awardee of Johnson & Johnson's Nursing Quickfire Challenge and the first resident company at the Mayo Clinic Life Science Incubator, Hero Medical plans to change the paradigm of emergency triage. For more information on Hero Medical, visit www.heromedtech.com.

This Effort is sponsored by the Government through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) under Other Transaction Number W81XWH-15-9-0001.

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium is a 501(c)(3) biomedical technology consortium that is internationally-dispersed, collaborating with multiple government agencies under a 10-year renewable Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command. The consortium focuses on the development of medical solutions that protect, treat, and optimize the health and performance of U.S. military personnel and civilians. To find out more about MTEC, visit https://mtec-sc.org/.

Disclaimer: The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

