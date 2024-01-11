Hero to Deliver In-Home Medication Management to AARP Members

Hero has partnered with AARP to provide its members with exclusive discounts on its in-home medication management technology, aimed at enhancing medication adherence and overall healthcare outcomes.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hero, the leading in-home medication management company in the U.S., announced today that it has been selected to provide an exclusive AARP member discount for its medication management technology to AARP members.

Approximately 50% of individuals do not take their medications as directed by their provider. Medication non-adherence accounts for 16%, or $500 billion, of total annual U.S. healthcare spend. Hero's service has demonstrated median adherence rates greater than 90% across its member base. The Hero smart dispenser stores, sorts, and dispenses 90 days' supply of each of 10 different types of pills while also providing reminders for the dosing of liquids, injectables or any other non-solid oral dose medications that are not stored within the dispenser. Hero members receive reminders when it's time to take a scheduled dose, personalized reports with detailed insights on their medication adherence, and alerts for drug interactions and expired medications. The connected Hero app also allows caregivers and loved ones to receive the same reminders and insights in order to support the Hero member with managing their medication.

Hero's exclusive offer for AARP members stands to benefit tens of millions of Americans with medication management and aligns closely with AARP's efforts to support aging Americans and their caregivers. AARP's members will receive exclusive discounts on the purchase of a Hero subscription. Those who join Hero will also benefit from an unlimited warranty on the Hero smart dispenser, 24/7 technical support, and a 90-day risk-free trial.

"Today, we're thrilled to announce that we are the exclusive provider of in-home medication management for AARP members. This AARP member offer is many years in the making and embodies Hero's core mission – to power the transition to a sustainable healthcare future for all," says Kal Vepuri, Hero's Founder and CEO. "We're committed to modernizing medication management and improving healthcare outcomes through leading product experiences, satisfaction, and engagement for individuals as well as their providers. Our journey continues, and we're excited to make a lasting impact on the lives of AARP members as well as others in need of a better solution for medication management."

To learn more about Hero's innovative medication management platform, click here.

About Hero

Hero is a leading digital in-home care platform delivering the first end-to-end medication management service for patients and caregivers. Hero's solution includes its award-winning smart pill dispenser, medication management app, and 24/7 live support. Since launching in 2018, Hero has dispensed more than 250 million medications. Hero's hardware and software tools are used by individuals with medication-related needs, as well as their caregivers, providers, and loved ones.

About AARP Services Inc.

AARP Services Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offerings currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto, home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; and pharmacy services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

Media Contact

Melissa Gillum, Hero, 1 855-855-9962, [email protected], https://herohealth.com/

SOURCE Hero