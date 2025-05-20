Heroes Fundraiser by SpartanNash Foundation Supports Military Families and Disaster Relief Efforts

"Our partners Operation Homefront, Folds of Honor and Convoy of Hope provide vital services, and we are honored to support them and those they serve," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer and Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation Adrienne Chance. Post this

"SpartanNash is proud to support our military heroes, Veterans and their families, as well as those on the frontlines when our communities are affected by disasters," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Adrienne Chance, who is also the Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation. " Our partners Operation Homefront, Folds of Honor and Convoy of Hope provide vital services, and we are honored to support them and those they serve through their nonprofits."

The three national nonprofits will share the proceeds as store guests donate at participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores, including Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets, D&W® Fresh Market, VG's® Grocery, Supermercado Nuestra Familia®, Metcalfe's® Market, Family Fresh Market®, and affiliated convenience stores. Online donations are also accepted via each banner's online shopping platform.

"Thank you to SpartanNash, the SpartanNash Foundation, their Associates and shoppers for their ongoing commitment to support military families who have dedicated their lives to defend the freedoms we enjoy daily" said Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, US Navy (Ret.), Operation Homefront President & CEO. "Together, we are helping to make our military families stronger, more stable and secure at a time when they need us more than ever."

"We are so grateful to SpartanNash, its outstanding team and the patriots who support this fundraiser," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "SpartanNash understands the importance of an education and is doing something about it. This commitment to our recipients makes a life-changing difference to the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. These individuals have sacrificed so much and need and deserve our help."

"Convoy of Hope is incredibly grateful for the generosity of SpartanNash and their customers. When disaster strikes, survivors across this country can count on Convoy of Hope to deliver much-needed relief supplies," said Ethan Forhetz, Vice President of Public Engagement. "In large part, that's because Convoy of Hope can count on SpartanNash to partner with us to meet the needs of people during difficult times. We couldn't do what we do to serve our hurting neighbors without partnerships like this one with our friends at SpartanNash."

Since 2015, the SpartanNash Foundation, with the help of its communities, has contributed more than $14.9 million to nonprofit organizations in alignment with their giving pillars of Hunger, Heroes and Hope. One hundred percent of all funds raised in this year's Heroes' campaign will be evenly distributed among the three nonprofit organizations and will provide essential financial support to military families, honor fallen service members and aid in disaster relief.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Folds of Honor:

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

About Convoy of Hope:

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

About SpartanNash:

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

SpartanNash, Family Fare, D&W, VG's, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Metcalfe's and Family Fresh Market are registered trademarks of SpartanNash.

Media Contact

Susan Ziesman, Operation Homefront, (210) 392-6878, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront