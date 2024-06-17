Heroic Effort Saves Driver's Life at Mercedes Benz of Lancaster

Tragedy avoided at Mercedes Benz of Lancaster in Lancaster PA when an employee collapsed on the floor and stopped breathing.

LANCASTER, Pa., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, May 21st, a potentially tragic incident turned into a remarkable story of quick thinking and teamwork at Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster. Mike Shomo, a dedicated driver on the service team, experienced a medical emergency upon returning from delivering a vehicle to a customer. His heart stopped, and he collapsed at the entrance to the service department. Thanks to the immediate and coordinated efforts of several employees, Mike's life was saved.

The incident occurred just as Mike was walking back into the building. He suddenly fell backwards near the service department entrance. Two other drivers, Sam Taub and Bill Renwick, witnessed Mike lying on the ground and yelled for someone to call 911 immediately.

At the same time, Ted Fleck was in the lunchroom, heard the commotion, and acted quickly. Upon reaching Mike, it was evident that he was not breathing, and there were no visible obstructions in his airway. Without hesitation, Ted began chest compressions within 24 seconds of his fall. Understanding the critical nature of the situation, Brandon Reed and Bill McGoldrick rushed into the building to retrieve the Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

As the team pulled up Mike's shirt and attached the AED, Ted handed over chest compressions to Chad Shaub, who continued until Kim from Wayne's Towing arrived and took over. Wayne's Towing was alerted to the emergency as the AED was pulled. Throughout this process, the AED administered one shock. The emergency medical team arrived promptly, taking over within 4-5 minutes, and continued life-saving measures before transporting Mike to the hospital.

Mike regained consciousness on Thursday afternoon, and his recovery is progressing well. All involved are incredibly relieved and grateful for the positive outcome. Mike's son, Adam Shomo, who also works at Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster, was off-duty at the time of the incident but has been by his father's side throughout the recovery process.

Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster prides itself on a strong sense of community and goodwill among employees, and this incident has underscored the importance of emergency preparedness and the value of an immediate response. The training and quick actions of the team, alongside the efficient arrival and intervention of emergency services, were pivotal in saving Mike's life.

Lancaster County Motors team members are profoundly proud of everyone involved—Sam Taub, Bill Renwick, Brandon Reed, Bill McGoldrick, Chad Shaub, and Ted Fleck. Their swift and decisive actions exemplify the spirit of teamwork and dedication that defines Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster.

