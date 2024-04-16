Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc., Welcomes Financial Professional Allanby Singleton-Green

A Significant Addition to the Team to Enhance Personalized Financial Solutions

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc., a boutique financial services firm known for its comprehensive suite of offerings in brokerage, wealth management, and insurance planning, is excited to announce a collaboration with esteemed financial professional Allanby Singleton-Green.

Singleton-Green brings knowledge and 20 years of experience to the team and is poised to contribute to the firm's mission of delivering personalized financial solutions and client service.

Allanby Singleton-Green was born and raised in Manhattan, where he currently resides. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2004. Before his collaboration with Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc., Singleton-Green was affiliated with Western International Securities, Inc., following a tenure with Brill Securities, Inc. This experience has equipped him with a deep understanding of the financial landscape, enabling him to offer insightful and strategic advice to clients.

Singleton-Green holds a Bachelor of Arts from New York University. He is married with two teenage children, and his charitable commitments extend beyond his professional endeavors, reflecting a well-rounded individual who values both family and community.

The team at Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc. is enthusiastic about Singleton-Green's decision to join forces with the firm. His abundant knowledge and deep roots in Manhattan will be instrumental in enhancing the firm's capabilities in delivering customized financial services solutions. This collaboration underscores Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc.'s, ongoing commitment to attract experienced financial services representatives to better serve clients.

About Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc.: Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc., along with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Melville, NY, and provides a comprehensive range of financial services. These include brokerage services, wealth management, and insurance planning. The firm is dedicated to crafting customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring a personalized approach to financial planning. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc. continues to stand out as a leader in the financial services industry. Wealth Advisory solutions provided by subsidiaries of Percheron Asset Management Group, Inc.: Herold Advisors Inc. and Lantern Wealth Advisors, LLC., SEC registered investment advisors. Securities offered through Herold & Lantern Investments Inc., a registered broker dealer, Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC. Website: https://www.heroldlantern.com | Social Media: Facebook | LinkedIn | X: @heroldlantern

