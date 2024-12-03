HeroWear Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List for Innovation and Technology

"Our company is dedicated to improving the quality of life for millions of workers who do physically demanding jobs and deserve to go home to their families after work with more energy and less discomfort," says HeroWear chief executive officer and co-founder Mark Harris. Post this

"We're on a mission to reduce the world's back pain," says HeroWear chief executive officer and co-founder Mark Harris. "Our company is dedicated to improving the quality of life for millions of workers who do physically demanding jobs and deserve to go home to their families after work with more energy and less discomfort. This recognition by Inc. further validates our efforts and the progress we've already made toward that goal. We're honored to be associated with some of the top innovators in the country."

HeroWear's Apex 2 exosuit is among the most validated exosuits on the market, backed by dozens of academic and commercial studies verifying injury reduction, strain reduction, fatigue reduction, and productivity increase claims. HeroWear recently announced the beginnings of a significant deployment of exosuits with the Australian Defense Forces in partnership with their distributor in the region, SA2050.

In a recent study, the Apex 2 exosuit was deployed among workers in four distribution centers through more than 281k hours of work, who would have normally expected 10.5 injuries per year based on historical data. At the end of the longitudinal study, workers reported zero back injuries when wearing the Apex 2 and improved work-related discomfort and fatigue. Another study showed an 8% productivity increase among their workforce, yielding a compelling initial return on investment while improving the quality of life for workers.

"For over 40 years, Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects."

Inc. editors and reporters hand-review nominees and select Best in Business honorees that demonstrate excellence in their respective industries. For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business or learn about HeroWear in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. Magazine.

About HeroWear

HeroWear is a wearable technology company that provides exosuit solutions to reduce injury risk, improve quality of life, and boost productivity for workers in physically demanding jobs across the globe. Born in Vanderbilt University labs, HeroWear's customizable exosuits help thousands of workers in industries including logistics, manufacturing, warehousing, food & beverage, retail, and more. To learn more and see the science behind the suit, visit HeroWearExo.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

