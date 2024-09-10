HeroZona & Arizona Informant Foundations Announce 19th Annual Arizona Delegation National Nonpartisan Brunch

"This event highlights the critical role voting plays in shaping our communities and our future," said Alan 'AP' Powell, chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran, and founder of HeroZona. Post this

"This event highlights the critical role voting plays in shaping our communities and our future," said Alan 'AP' Powell, chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran, and founder of HeroZona. "Arizona is a key battleground state, and every vote truly counts. We are committed to empowering our communities to get out and vote, ensuring their voices are heard in this pivotal election. By participating, we can drive real change and secure a brighter future for everyone."

This year's speakers include:

Quantá Crews, Arizona State Representative, District 27





Corey Woods , Mayor, City of Tempe





, Mayor, O.D. Harris, Vice Mayor, City of Chandler





Kesha Hodge Washington, Councilwoman, City of Phoenix , District 8





, District 8 Berdetta Hodge , Councilwoman, City of Tempe

Cloves C. Campbell Jr., Executive Director of the Arizona Commission of African American Affairs, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies. Nationally recognized celebrity DJ E Feezy will be on the ones and twos at the event.

"This event is a powerful reminder that our collective action can shape the future of Arizona and the nation," said Kesha Hodge Washington, councilwoman, City of Phoenix, District 8. "Civic engagement and voting aren't just rights, they are responsibilities that allow us to hold leadership accountable and ensure that our communities thrive. It is through these actions that we secure a brighter, more inclusive future for all."

The event's official schedule is as follows:

Invocation by Pastor Cornell Ruffin of Resurrection Church of Deliverance in Machipongo, VA





of Resurrection Church of Deliverance in Performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Ronnie R. Williams , President & CEO, HeroZona





, President & CEO, HeroZona Pledge of Allegiance by Jarvis Reddick , Commander, American Legion Travis L. Williams Post 65





, Commander, American Legion Travis L. Williams Post 65 Welcome message by Ronnie R. Williams





Break for brunch





Closing remarks by Alan 'AP' Powell, Chairman, AP & Associates, Veteran, U.S. Army Desert Storm, and Founder, HeroZona

"This event underscores the importance of civic engagement in determining the future of our communities," said City of Tempe Mayor, Corey Woods. "Arizona stands at a pivotal moment, and it's essential that everyone has the opportunity to make their voices heard. By actively participating, we can ensure that our communities have a say in shaping policies that reflect our values and drive progress. Together, we can create lasting, meaningful change."

The event is supported by Andrew & Amy Cohn, APS, the Art Hamilton Group, Black Philanthropy Initiative, Our Voice Our Vote, SRP, and more.

As part of the Congressional Black Caucus weekend, HeroZona founder Alan 'AP' Powell will be honored with the 2024 NNPA Veterans National Leadership Award for his outstanding leadership and achievements in serving communities in Arizona and across the nation. The award will be presented on Sept. 12 during the NNPA 2024 National Leadership Awards Recognition, themed Black Press of America Salutes Excellence in Leadership. The reception will take place from 7-9 p.m. at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Washington D.C. Powell's tireless commitment to uplifting communities, especially through his work with HeroZona and various civic initiatives, has made a lasting impact on veterans and underserved populations.

On the evening of Sept. 13, from 6-10 p.m., the Arizona After Dark Experience will take place at the Fabulous Restaurant and Lounge in Washington D.C. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres crafted by celebrity chef Ryan Hackney. This event is proudly hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, American Legion Travis L. Williams Post 65, Andrew & Amy Cohn, APS, Arizona Informant, Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Black Chamber of Arizona, Delta Sigma Theta, Greater Phoenix Urban League Young Professionals, HeroZona, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Phx Soul, SRP, The Art Hamilton Group, and 100 Black Men.

HeroZona Foundation has launched various community programs including Phoenix Tools 4 School, The Bridge Forum, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Play It Forward: Engaging Our Youth Through the Arts, Veterans Reach to Teach, the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast, the first Nielsen consumer report on veterans, the largest COVID-19 testing site for minorities, and most recently, the Blue Zones Activate initiative, an effort to help make the Greater South Phoenix area a healthier and happier place to live, work, and thrive.

For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

