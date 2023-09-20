HeroZona Announces 18th Annual Arizona Delegation National Update Brunch

Arizona Leaders and Stakeholders to Discuss Community, Civics, Wellbeing and More

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HeroZona Foundation recently announced the return of its 18th annual, invitation-only Arizona Delegation National Update Brunch happening on Saturday, Sept. 23. There will be several new guests and performers at the momentous event.

During the event, happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Brown's in Washington D.C., expert speakers will cover important topics related to Arizona, including the diversification of the state, economic impact, business development, the housing market, health & wellness, and more.

"This event is a culmination of the hard work that these Arizona leaders pour into their communities every year," said Alan "AP" Powell, Chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran and founder of HeroZona. "We're thrilled to discuss important topics that will help continue to grow and improve our state for all populations."

This year's speakers include:

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. , President & CEO, National Newspaper Publishers Association Black Press USA

, President & CEO, National Newspaper Publishers Association Black Press Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose , President, National Association of Real Estate Brokers

, President, National Association of Real Estate Brokers Rawle Andrews Jr. Esq. , Executive Director, American Psychiatric Association Foundation

, Executive Director, American Psychiatric Association Foundation Rodney Bryant , President, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

, President, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Ron Busby, Sr. , President and CEO, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.

The event's official schedule is as follows:

Invocation by Arizona State Representative and minister of Historic Tanner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, QuantA Crews.

Performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Ron Williams , CEO of the HeroZona Foundation.

, CEO of the HeroZona Foundation. Performance of "Lift Every Voice & Sing" by Victoria Williams , manager and Talent Acquisition Partner of American Express' US Campus for Recruitment Global Talent Acquisition.

, manager and Talent Acquisition Partner of American Express' US Campus for Recruitment Global Talent Acquisition. Pledge of Allegiance by actor and recording artist Bentley Green

Welcome message by Ron Williams .

. Break for brunch.

Update on the state of the housing market by National Association of Real Estate Brokers President Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose .

. Update on the state of police-community relations by National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives President Rodney Bryant .

. Update on the state of the economy by U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. President and CEO Ron Busby Sr.

Keynote by National Newspaper Publishers Association Black Press USA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr.

Closing remarks by Alan "AP" Powell, Chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran and founder of HeroZona.

The event is supported by APS, SRP, Andrew & Amy Cohn, Visit Phoenix, the Art Hamilton Group, KDL Services and more.

HeroZona Foundation has launched various community programs including Phoenix Tools 4 School, The Bridge Forum, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Play It Forward: Engaging Our Youth Through the Arts, Veterans Reach to Teach, the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast, the first Nielsen consumer report on veterans, the largest COVID-19 testing site for minorities and most recently, the Blue Zones Activate initiative, an effort to help make the Greater South Phoenix area a healthier and happier place to live, work, and thrive.

About the Herozona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit Herozona.org.

