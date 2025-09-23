HeroZona Announces 20th Annual Arizona National Nonpartisan Brunch

"This 20th anniversary is more than a celebration, it's a testament to the impact Arizonans have made through decades of civic engagement." Post this

This year's program will feature a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., a civil rights icon, environmental advocate, and president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association. The panel will spotlight the leadership, vision and priorities shaping Arizona's future across public safety, economic opportunity, and civic engagement.

"This milestone event reflects the power of civic engagement and the enduring legacy of Arizona's leadership at the Congressional Black Caucus," said Alan "AP" Powell, chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran, and founder of HeroZona. "We're proud to celebrate 20 years of impact, driven by leaders who inspire action and future generations who will carry that mission forward."

City of Phoenix District 8 representative Kesha Hodge Washington, the first Black woman elected to the Phoenix City Council and co-chair of the Arizona Delegation to the 54th Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference, will be among the featured panelists.

"This 20th anniversary is more than a celebration, it's a testament to the impact Arizonans have made through decades of civic engagement," said Washington. "Our presence at the Congressional Black Caucus reminds us that when we show up, speak out and vote, we shape the future not just of Arizona, but of our nation."

Dr. Velma Trayham, president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, emphasized the importance of intentional engagement and visibility in national conversations.

"The Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference is where critical policy, business and community conversations take place," said Trayham. "It's important for Arizonans to be at the table to ensure our priorities are heard and to bring back resources and partnerships that strengthen our state's Black business community."

Col. Jeffrey D. Glover, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, echoed the importance of Arizona's role at the national level.

"Arizona's participation in the CBC is essential because it ensures our state's priorities, challenges, and opportunities are represented in the national conversation," said Glover. "The policies shaped in Washington DC directly impact our communities, and our presence guarantees that Arizona's diverse voices are heard and advanced on a national stage."

The event's official schedule is as follows:

Invocation and welcome

Performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner"

Panel discussion: "The Future of Arizona : Three Voices, One Goal"

: Three Voices, One Goal" State and local updates from Arizona leaders and sponsors

leaders and sponsors Brunch and networking

Closing remarks

The brunch is supported by APS, SRP, Sonoran Technology, the Black Chamber of Arizona, The Shops at Town and Country, Andrew and Amy Cohn, the Arizona Impact Center, the National Newspaper Publishers Association "Black Press USA", and additional community partners.

The HeroZona Foundation leads community-focused initiatives across education, entrepreneurship, and employment. Programs include Phoenix Tools 4 School, The Bridge Forum, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Play It Forward, Veterans Reach to Teach, and the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast, among others. Most recently, the foundation launched Blue Zones Activate, a well-being initiative in South Phoenix designed to make the community a healthier place to live, work and thrive.

For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

