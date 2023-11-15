HeroZona Foundation Announces 20th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Impactful Event Returns to Serve Individuals and Families in Need

PHOENIX, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HeroZona Foundation and Sons of the American Legion are excited to announce the 20th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the event, families in need will receive free turkeys at the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 (1624 E. Broadway Rd.) There will be a limit of one frozen turkey per family with no income requirements or ID necessary, while supplies last.

"This time of year can be a burden for many families and we want to take away the added stress for those who may be facing food insecurity across the Valley," said Alan "AP" Powell, chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran and HeroZona cofounder. "We are proud to continue this tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to our local community as everyone deserves to celebrate with their loved ones.

The foundation has launched a variety of community programs including The Bridge Forum 'Time for Change' Summits, which bring leaders from across the country together to discuss racial inequality, police relations, veterans' issue, mental health and more. Other initiatives include Phoenix Tools 4 School, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Veterans Reach to Teach and the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast.

The giveaway is supported by a variety of different partners including the Phoenix Police Department, the Phoenix Fire Department, Crescent Crown Distributing, APS, Salt River Project, Mega 104.3, 101.1 The Bounce, Albertsons and Safeway, Arizona Diamondbacks, Andrew and Amy Cohn, Equality Health Foundation, Arizona Informant, Prensa Arizona, Maricopa Community Colleges, U.S. Representative for District 7 Ruben Gallego, District 11 State Senator Catherine Miranda, Maricopa County District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 8 Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington, Greater Phoenix Urban League, 100 Black Men of Phoenix, National Coalition of 100 Black Women Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter, Vitanya Brain Performance, Blue Zones, Black Chamber of Arizona, Thinkzilla Consulting, the Art Hamilton Group, Mr. Bow Tie Entertainment and the African American Christian Clergy Coalition.

For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day.‥For more information, please visit‥HeroZona.org.‥

Ivana Morales, HeroZona Foundation

