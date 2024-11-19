HeroZona Foundation Announces 21st Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Turkey Giveaway

"This event is about creating a sense of belonging and ensuring that everyone has a place at the table this holiday season," said Alan "AP" Powell, U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran, HeroZona Foundation co-founder, and Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 2nd Vice Commander. Post this

This year's Drive-Thru Turkey Giveaway is made possible through the generous support of many community partners. Sponsors include Arizona Diamondbacks, APS, Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington, Crescent Crown Distributing, Congressman Ruben Gallego, Forty Eight Foundation, Phoenix Fire Department, Phoenix Police Department, Safeway, and SRP.

"Our annual Drive-Thru Turkey Giveaway has become a meaningful tradition that we and the families we serve look forward to each year," said Jarvis Reddick, Commander of Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65. "This event allows us to express our gratitude and reinforce our commitment to supporting our community, especially those who need it most."

The foundation has launched a variety of community programs including The Bridge Forum summits, which bring leaders from across the country together to discuss racial inequality, police relations, veterans' issues, mental health and more. Other initiatives include Phoenix Tools 4 School, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Veterans Reach to Teach and the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast.

For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

Jennifer Howard, HeroZona Foundation, 1 4804381602, [email protected]

