HeroZona Foundation's 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Drive-Thru to Feature Arizona Cardinals Rookie Cornerback Will Johnson

In partnership with Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, HeroZona is coordinating with the church's Mobile Food Pantry to help families prepare complete Thanksgiving meals. After receiving a turkey at the HeroZona drive thru, families are encouraged to visit the Mobile Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85034, to pick up pantry staples for side dishes. A photo ID with an address is required at the food pantry for check-in purposes only.

"For 22 years, this event has brought our community together to ensure that every family can celebrate Thanksgiving," said Alan "AP" Powell, U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran and founder of HeroZona. "We're grateful to have Will Johnson join us this year and to partner with Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church to provide families with everything they need for a complete Thanksgiving meal."

Rhoshawndra L. Carnes, outreach ministry leader and head coordinator of the Pilgrim Rest Mobile Food Pantry, noted that the partnership reflects both organizations shared mission of serving families in need.

"As we enter the season of Thanksgiving, Pilgrim Rest remains committed to serving our community with compassion and dignity," said Carnes. "Our Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry is an extension of that mission providing fresh produce, nutritious food and hope to individuals and families throughout the community. It is our privilege to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to share in the blessings of the holiday season."

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson shared his excitement about participating in the event.

"I'm honored to be part of this Thanksgiving tradition and give back to the Phoenix community," said Johnson. "Growing up, I learned the importance of service and helping others. Being able to meet families and help make their holiday special means a lot to me."

City of Phoenix District 8 representative Kesha Hodge Washington, the first Black woman elected to the Phoenix City Council and co-chair of the Arizona Delegation to the 54th Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference, emphasized the spirit of giving.

"Thanksgiving reminds us of the importance of community and caring for one another," said Washington. "The HeroZona Foundation and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church are embodying the spirit of the season by ensuring Phoenix families can gather around the table with a full meal this holiday."

Karrin Taylor Robson, candidate for Governor of Arizona, praised the foundation's ongoing impact.

"This is exactly the kind of grassroots community support that makes Arizona strong," said Robson. "When organizations come together to help families during the holidays, it reflects the values that unite us all."

The drive thru is supported by the Will Johnson Foundation, Robson Encore Communities, Arizona Strategies, Phoenix Police Department, Phoenix Fire Department, Crescent Crown Distributing, Arizona Diamondbacks, Andrew and Amy Cohn, Mega 104.3, 101.1 The Bounce, APS, SRP, the Black Chamber of Arizona and additional community partners.

The HeroZona Foundation leads community-focused initiatives across education, entrepreneurship and employment. Programs include Phoenix Tools 4 School, The Bridge Forum, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Play It Forward, Veterans Reach to Teach, and the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast, among others.

For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.

