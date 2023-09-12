Herrmann Expands 'Stop & Think' App's Availability for Microsoft Teams Users

Effective teamwork and efficient communication are more critical than ever in today's fast-paced business landscape. Tweet this

Key features and benefits of "Stop & Think" include:

Whole Brain® Thinking: "Stop & Think" introduces the powerful concept of Whole Brain® Thinking, a model developed by Herrmann, which helps teams understand and leverage their cognitive preferences for better collaboration. The application fosters an inclusive environment that enhances problem-solving capabilities by recognizing and valuing each team member's unique thinking style — Analytical, Practical, Relational, and Experimental.





Cognitive Diversity Insights: Gain valuable insights into your team's cognitive diversity and how it impacts decision-making processes, problem-solving, and overall team performance. Identify areas where complementary thinking styles can be leveraged to enhance outcomes.





Team-Building Activities: "Stop & Think" offers a range of fun and engaging team-building activities through the team accelerator toolkit, designed to foster stronger connections, improve communication, and boost team morale.





Meetings That Work: Stop & Think's Meetings That Work section aims to enhance the productivity and participation of meetings. On the main screen, you can browse your team's HBDI® profile and preference code and get valuable tips for organizing, leading, and reflecting on meetings. The Meetings That Work section offers guidance on optimizing three types of meetings: Team Meetings, 1:1 Meetings, and Retrospectives.





Analytics and Reporting: Track your team's progress, agendas, collaboration patterns, and brainstorming outcomes through comprehensive analytics and reporting. Use data-driven insights to refine your team's performance and maximize productivity continually.

Karim Nehdi, CEO of Herrmann, expressed his enthusiasm for "Stop & Think": "We are excited to announce 'Stop & Think,' a Microsoft Teams application that provides cognitive diversity in the flow of work. In today's dynamic work environment, cultivating an innovative and collaborative team culture is fundamental to success. This application empowers teams to embrace diversity, unlock creativity, and achieve their full potential."

To experience the power of "Stop & Think" firsthand, download it directly from the Microsoft Teams App Store or visit our website to learn more.

About Herrmann

Herrmann has been helping people at the world's best-performing organizations bring their Whole Brain to work for more than 40 years with an evolving suite of assessments, employee engagement, and talent intelligence solutions. The Whole Brain® Thinking framework is a powerful, science-backed operating system for building team intelligence, eliminating strategic blindspots, and harnessing cognitive diversity in the flow of work.

