Hestia Tobacco and the US Flue-Cured Tobacco Growers, Inc. Announce Strategic Vertically Integrated Manufacturing Partnership

RALEIGH, N.C. and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hestia Tobacco and US Flue-Cured Tobacco Growers, Inc. (USFC) today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership under which USFC will assume production of all Hestia premium cigarette products. The partnership transitions Hestia's manufacturing operations to USFC, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Tobacco Cooperative, Inc., a historic, farmer-owned cooperative representing America's leading flue-cured tobacco growers.

The collaboration establishes an entirely domestic, vertically integrated manufacturing platform encompassing American leaf cultivation, curing, blending, and finished cigarette production. By aligning Hestia's brand, consumer demand, and distribution with USFC's grower-owned infrastructure and manufacturing expertise, the partnership strengthens supply-chain resilience, enhances traceability, and supports long-term operational stability. Together, Hestia and USFC are positioned to grow organically while delivering high-quality products to adult tobacco consumers nationwide.

"This partnership represents a return to first principles," said David Sley, founder of Hestia Tobacco. "Hestia was built on the belief that American tobacco should be grown, processed, and manufactured by those who understand it best. Partnering with USFC allows us to build our products from the ground up with integrity, transparency, and consistency."

"USFC is proud to partner with Hestia to support a farmer-owned, vertically integrated manufacturing model behind a culture-forward American cigarette brand," said Ron Radloff, CEO, US Flue-Cured Tobacco Growers. "This partnership creates a direct connection between America's tobacco growers and adult consumers, while reinforcing domestic manufacturing and agricultural sustainability."

Shared Benefits of the Manufacturing Partnership

End-to-End Vertical Integration

USFC's vertically aligned ecosystem spans leaf cultivation, curing barns, blending, and state-of-the-art cigarette manufacturing. This integration ensures consistent quality, operational continuity, and supply-chain transparency across all Hestia SKUs, including Hesper, Stone, and Viridis.

Farmer-Owned Transparency and Traceability

As a cooperative owned and governed by American flue-cured tobacco growers, USTC provides complete visibility into sourcing and production through its operations at USFC.

Manufacturing Excellence and Scalability

USFC's facilities meet rigorous quality-control and regulatory standards, enabling a seamless production transition for consumers and retail partners. The partnership expands production capacity, improves lead times, and supports future growth initiatives, including forthcoming 100s.

Commitment to Domestic Agriculture and Manufacturing

At a time of ongoing global supply-chain uncertainty, the partnership reinforces U.S.-based agriculture and manufacturing while supporting American farmers and rural communities.

Regulatory and State-Level Reporting Update

Hestia and USFC are working collaboratively with relevant state regulatory agencies, USFC as the current manufacturing partner, and NASCO Products LLC as the prior contract manufacturer, to promptly update and reconcile all applicable filings.

Both organizations remain fully committed to transparency, regulatory compliance, and the timely resolution of all administrative matters in every jurisdiction where Hestia products are authorized for sale.

A Shared Vision for the Future of American Tobacco

This partnership reflects a shared belief in independence, craftsmanship, and the long-term viability of American-grown tobacco. By aligning a culture-driven cigarette brand with a farmer-owned manufacturing cooperative, Hestia and USFC are building a resilient, transparent, and proudly domestic platform for the next chapter of American tobacco.

