Hexagon expands TerraStar-X precise positioning GNSS correction service to South Korea

"With TerraStar-X Enterprise Correction Services now available across autonomous and consumer market applications, developers can design once and then deploy that design at scale worldwide," said Dr. Paul Verlaine Gakne, positioning services product manager at Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning division. "TerraStar-X Enterprise is designed to be as flexible as possible for large-scale testing and deployment."

"MBC's expansive RTK network was a world's first service providing nationwide corrections coverage," said Seungho Lee, director of spatial information business at MBC. "We're thrilled to continue innovating as partners alongside Hexagon."

Hexagon's TerraStar-X Enterprise ensures fast convergence to lane-level accuracy across South Korea and is available now for testing. Learn more about TerraStar-X Enterprise corrections by visiting novatel.com/terrastar-x.

