Hexaware Mobiquity Uncovers the Top Emerging Technologies and Digital Tools Reshaping the Banking Sector

Furthermore, technology and sustainability are becoming increasingly intertwined as more importance is placed globally on being environmentally conscious and socially responsible. This includes developing blockchain-based solutions and developing data visualization tools, both of which US banking executives claimed as their preferred technologies to be used to support ESG and transparency in the banking sector.

"In an era with such rapid innovation, the successful, strategic integration of emerging technologies and digital tools will undoubtedly be a defining factor for banks seeking to maintain a competitive edge and improve operations," said Peter-Jan van de Venn, VP Global Digital Banking at Hexaware Mobiquity. "These technologies will play a critical role in reshaping customer experiences and operational strategies for years to come. By strategically embracing and leveraging these new advancements, banks will remain competitive while simultaneously unlocking entirely new avenues for growth and sustainable operations."

Additional key findings globally include:

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) is the second top emerging technology globally (20%).

ChatGPT, extended reality (XR): augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), digital wealth management technologies, big data technologies, and metaverse technologies are all tied as the third top emerging technology globally (19%).

One in six (16%) banking executives said their bank is engaging with embedded finance solutions, and the same percentage (16%) said their bank is engaging with open banking APIs.

About Hexaware Mobiquity

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Mobiquity, part of Hexaware, is a digital consultancy that partners with the world's leading brands to design and deliver compelling digital products and services for their customers. Its approach balances human needs with usefully applied technology, unbound creativity with research and analytics, and agile development with strict engineering and security standards. Hexaware Mobiquity has extensive experience in the banking domain, particularly in creating greenfield digital banks and new labels for our fintech and banking clients.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com. Learn more about Hexaware Mobiquity at https://mobiquity.com.

