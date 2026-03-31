Hey Tiger Launches Premium-Performing, Value-Driven Diapers and Training Pants Exclusively at Target

"Our mission at Hey Tiger is simple: help families pay less and play more." Post this

For busy explorers on the move, Hey Tiger Training Pants are available in sizes 4–7 and designed to keep up with active toddlers and support potty training. They feature a 360° Comfort Waistband and quick-tear sides for easy, fuss-free changes, while DryFit™ Leak Protection locks in messes day and night. Playful Rory the Tiger prints add a fun, unisex touch for adventurous little ones, with the brand's mascot bringing extra energy and personality to every diaper change, and extending into a growing presence across social platforms like TikTok.

"Our mission at Hey Tiger is simple: help families pay less and play more," said Tahlia Rawle, Marketing Manager at ZURU Edge. "Our Rory the Tiger embodies the playful spirit of the brand, reinforcing that diapering can be both reliable and fun – without compromising on either performance or price.

With performance rivaling premium brands at a fraction of the cost, Hey Tiger is quickly becoming the go-to diaper for parents who refuse to compromise. Ahead of launch, Hey Tiger has already built a fast-growing social following, signaling early demand among modern, value-conscious parents. Hey Tiger also offers a money-back guarantee for families who aren't completely satisfied with their first pack of diapers or training pants. For parents who want to try before committing, 2-piece sample packs will be available in Target stores at the end of April.

Hey Tiger Diapers and Training Pants are available now from $4.99 exclusively at Target stores across the US and online at Target.com.

About Hey Tiger

Hey Tiger is a challenger diaper brand built to protect playtime while helping families pay less and play more. Designed for modern, value-conscious parents who don't want to compromise, Hey Tiger delivers premium-level performance – including DryFit™ Leak Protection, up to 12 hours of absorbency, and skin-friendly materials – with a more accessible price point. Made to be tiger-tough on leaks, gentle on skin and designed for smart spenders.

With a playful, distinctive brand world brought to life through Rory the Tiger, Hey Tiger brings energy and personality to the diaper aisle, proving diapers can be both reliable and fun. Available exclusively at Target in the United States, Hey Tiger is part of ZURU Group's portfolio of consumer brands.

For more on Hey Tiger, please visit: https://www.heytigerdiapers.com

Follow Hey Tiger on Instagram and TikTok

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Hey Tiger, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.heytigerdiapers.com

SOURCE Hey Tiger