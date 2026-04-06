heyC AI Launches the First AI Mentor Purpose-Built for Every Employee in a School District, Expands Across 6 U.S. States

heyC AI launches the first AI mentor designed for every school district employee, delivering real-time, district-aligned guidance and support across roles. Already adopted across six U.S. states, the platform introduces a new model for staff development beyond traditional training.

CHICAGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- heyC AI today announced the launch of the first AI mentor purpose-built for every employee in a school district, introducing a new model for staff development as traditional training approaches fall short.

Already live across six U.S. states; TX, FL, GA, IL, OH, LA and multiple school districts, the company is starting in K-12, arguing that no system has a greater impact on the future workforce.

For decades, school systems have relied on workshops and one-time training to support educators. heyC AI is built around a different idea: support should happen in the moment, not months later and completely grounded in the district's systems, policies, academics and more.

"All district employees are making hundreds of decisions a day, and we're still asking them to rely on training they attended months ago," said Shaily Baranwal, Founder and CEO of heyC AI. "That gap is where frustration builds. We started heyC to put a mentor in the moment, not in a calendar and one that is fully aligned to the district."

The heyC AI platform provides real-time, district-aligned guidance across roles; from teachers and principals to district leaders and even support staff, along with AI-powered role play to practice critical conversations before they happen.

"You can't scale great training with more sessions," said Kim Kross, COO of heyC AI. "What's different here is that every employee gets access to support instantly. That's a structural shift, not an incremental one."

"Most AI tools generate content. We're focused on decisions and actions in real environments," said Jin Huang, CTO of heyC AI. "That requires deep integration with district systems so the guidance is not just helpful, but actually usable."

Districts are adopting heyC AI as a way to deliver consistent, affordable, high-quality support at scale without adding more layers of training or meetings.

heyC AI is positioning itself as a new category—modern staff development for frontline workers—starting with education and expanding into other industries where performance depends on real-time decisions, not periodic training.

The company plans to continue expanding across additional states and districts in the coming months.

About heyC AI

heyC AI is building the modern staff development platform for frontline workforces, giving every employee a personalized AI mentor aligned to their organization's policies, systems, and workflows. Starting with K-12 school districts and expanding to other frontline industries, heyC AI supports employees with real-time, organization-aligned guidance in the moments that matter. Learn more at www.heyc.ai.

Media Contact

Aditi Lala, CoachEd Inc, 1 5146615109, [email protected], https://www.heyc.ai/

SOURCE heyC AI