HeyGent Dental AI Launches Next-Generation Omnichannel Dental AI Receptionist, Redefining Patient Communication and Engagement for Dental Practices

HeyGent Dental AI has unveiled a next-generation AI voice receptionist that delivers remarkably natural, intelligent patient conversations. Powered by advanced contextual understanding, smart triage, and seamless appointment booking across voice, text, email, and web chat, it transforms patient communication while eliminating missed calls, booking appointments on autopilot, and freeing practices from the challenges of staff shortages and turnover.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HeyGent Dental AI, the leader in dental AI receptionist and patient engagement solutions, today announced the launch of its advanced multilingual dental AI Voice Receptionist. This breakthrough platform goes beyond answering calls to become a full patient communication and engagement hub across phone call, text, email, and web chat for dental practices.

The AI Voice Receptionist combines superhuman voice technology, intelligent call triage, multilingual accent adaptation, and real-time PMS appointment booking to ensure no patient call is ever missed. By detecting urgency, switching seamlessly between languages, and scheduling directly into all major patient management software, HeyGent delivers the industry's most advanced AI receptionist.

Beyond Reception: All-in-One Dental AI Platform

Smart Triage & No-Show Reduction – Identifies emergencies, routes urgent cases, and offers reschedule options with intelligent follow-ups to keep calendars full.

Patient Reactivation & Treatment Follow-Ups – Proactively recalls overdue, inactive, and hygiene patients with AI text and AI voice to boost scheduling.

Call Sentiment & Outcome Tracking – Identifies if patients were happy with the conversation, tracks patient requests, and flags calls needing follow-up.

Multilingual Accent-Adaptive AI – Instantly switches languages (e.g. Spanish) with AI capable of fluently speaking in major languages.

AI-Powered CRM Dashboard & Analytics: A single dashboard organizes patient interactions with AI-generated summaries, sentiment insights, and calendar tracking. Smart analytics highlight trends and suggest follow-up actions, making it easy to manage conversations and improve efficiency.

Review & Feedback Engine – Gathers real-time patient feedback, directs satisfied patients to leave online reviews, and alerts staff to negative sentiment.

Multi-Location & Multi-User Support: Designed for DSOs and dental groups, Heygent's platform allows seamless management of multiple locations from a single admin account, with customizable user access and a consolidated view.

Leadership Perspective

"With our AI Voice Receptionist, dental practices now have a single AI that answers calls, texts, emails, and web chat with triages capability, books appointments, recalls patients, and even manages reviews," said Shaun Boland, CEO and Co-Founder of HeyGent Dental AI. "HeyGent is not just another tool—it's the one-stop shop for AI-powered patient engagement and growth."

Trusted Across North America

HeyGent Dental AI already powers 500,000+ patient conversations monthly across the U.S. and Canada, helping practices eliminate missed calls, free up staff, and add dozens of appointments every month while never have to worry about staff turnover and retraining staff.

HeyGent Dental AI is the all-in-one AI engagement platform built for dental practices. From superhuman AI voice and multilingual communication to recall, and review management, HeyGent helps practices streamline operations, capture every opportunity, and grow revenue. Visit www.heygent.ai for more info or book a demo here to start your Free Trial.

