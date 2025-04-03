heyLibby Raises $4.5M to Bring AI Team Members to Fitness, Wellness, and Recreation Centers, and expand their White-Label Offering

"The rapid adoption of heyLibby by leading fitness and wellness brands shows that businesses are ready for a smarter, more efficient way to handle customer interactions," said Tony Small, CEO. "We're driving dramatic AI-based improvements for gyms, recreation centers, and wellness businesses." Post this

"The rapid adoption of heyLibby by leading fitness and wellness brands shows that businesses are ready for a smarter, more efficient way to handle customer interactions," said Tony Small, CEO. "We're at the leading edge of applying AI to drive dramatic improvements for gyms, recreation centers, and wellness businesses."

"AI is transforming how businesses engage with customers, and the heyLibby team is at the forefront of bringing that innovation to the fitness and wellness industry," said Founding Investor Spencer Rascoff. "Their thoughtful approach to intelligent, personalized automation is helping businesses grow while delivering standout customer experiences. I'm excited to support their continued success."

Brendan Rempel, Partner at Aglaé Ventures, expressed enthusiasm about the investment: "Aglaé Ventures and Vertical Venture Partners are excited to back heyLibby as it transforms customer engagement in the fitness and wellness industry. The team has built a powerful AI-driven platform that provides real value to businesses by improving customer interactions while reducing operational burden. We see a huge opportunity for heyLibby to expand its impact and redefine how businesses communicate with their customers."

Trusted by Industry Leaders

heyLibby is already used by over a thousand customers. Arena Sports, Seattle Suntan, and Desert Sun use heyLibby to enhance customer service, book appointments, and allow their in-person staff to focus on providing a great in-person experience.

"Customers expect instant responses, and with heyLibby, we can provide that 24/7," said Bryan Graff, Director of Operations at Arena Sports. "It has dramatically reduced our missed calls and improved our ability to serve customers efficiently, whether they call, email, text, or chat."

For multi-location businesses like Seattle Suntan and Desert Sun (over 50 locations in the Pacific Northwest), AI-powered automation has been a game-changer.

"In our business, customer engagement drives revenue," said Scott Swerland, Owner of Seattle Suntan and Desert Sun. "heyLibby allows us to automate appointment bookings, respond to customer inquiries instantly, and even execute outbound campaigns to retain and upsell customers—all while freeing our staff to focus on a great in-store experience."

A White-Label Solution for CRM Companies, Virtual Assistants, and Consultants

Beyond fitness and wellness businesses, heyLibby also offers a white-label AI solution for CRM providers, virtual assistant companies, and business consultants looking to integrate AI-powered communication into their offerings.

"The demand for AI-driven automation is growing across industries," said Anna Rodriguez, CTO of heyLibby. "We're not just building a tool for businesses—we're building a product that other companies can integrate easily into their own so they can provide the same benefits to their customers."

The Future of AI-Powered Customer Engagement

Built specifically for fitness and wellness businesses, heyLibby integrates with CRM systems, scheduling platforms, and customer databases to create a seamless customer experience. It answers every call, email, and text, handles booking and follow-ups, and even does outbound calls to communicate information that is tailored to each customer. It is also extremely easy to set up and use, so businesses can see the value after just a few minutes of set up.

With this new funding, heyLibby will focus on:

Adding AI functionality to enable businesses to provide an even better customer experiences with even lower overhead

Adding to heyLibby's white-label offering to empower more businesses to offer heyLibby to their customers

Building out the go-to-market team to bring heyLibby to more companies nationwide

About heyLibby

heyLibby is an AI-powered team member designed for gyms, fitness studios, recreation centers, and wellness locations. It manages inbound calls, emails, chats, and texts, while also executing AI-driven outbound campaigns to retain customers and drive revenue. heyLibby is trusted by leading fitness and wellness brands and offers a white-label solution for enterprise partners.

For more information, visit heyLibby.ai.

About Aglaé Ventures

Aglaé Ventures is the venture capital arm of Groupe Arnault, the family office of Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH. Aglaé Ventures invests in high-growth technology companies across North America and Europe, with a focus on AI, fintech, consumer tech, and enterprise software. Their portfolio includes some of the world's most innovative startups, supporting founders who are shaping the future of technology.

For more information, visit www.aglaeventures.com.

About Vertical Venture Partners

Vertical Venture Partners (VVP) is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm focusing on early-stage investments in companies targeting specific industry verticals. VVP invests in B2B technology startups that offer AI-driven automation and vertical SaaS solutions that transform industries such as healthcare, education, real estate, fitness, logistics, construction, and more. Their portfolio includes market-leading AI and SaaS companies driving digital transformation in their respective sectors.

For more information, visit www.vvp.vc.

