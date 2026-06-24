HFFR Injury Lawyers Rebrands with Same Four Partners, Same Mission, and a Name Mississippians Can Remember

Our new name better communicates who we are and what we do, and is designed to be top of mind for individuals and families who find themselves in need of high-quality legal representation. Post this

Unlike larger firms where clients are handed off to associates or call centers, every HFFR client works directly with a partner attorney from the first conversation to final resolution. That commitment to personal, partner-led representation is at the core of how the firm operates — and it isn't changing.

Partner Todd Farrar said, "We've always believed that injured people deserve more than a case number and a paralegal. Our standard is one partner, personally responsible for your case from day one to the final outcome — and we prepare every one of those cases as if it's going in front of a jury."

The firm's founding partners bring a combined 75 years of Mississippi personal injury experience to every client's case — experience that extends beyond the courtroom to the local hospitals, doctors, courts, and insurance carriers their clients encounter.

Partner Jonathan Franco emphasized the importance of that local presence: "Mississippi isn't just where we practice — it's home. We've built our careers here, raised our families here, and developed lasting relationships throughout the communities we serve. That local knowledge of the courts, the carriers, and the medical community gives our clients a real advantage."

As the firm enters its next chapter, its focus remains on results. Partner Jason Ruiz said, "The future of our firm is centered on achieving life-changing outcomes for our clients — and doing that in a way that stays true to who we are. We're not a volume shop. Every client gets a partner."

The firm's logo, which incorporates the fleur-de-lis, reinforces its deep Mississippi roots and the team's commitment to making a difference in the communities it serves.

About HFFR Injury Lawyers. HFFR Injury Lawyers is a Mississippi personal injury firm with offices in Gulfport and Ocean Springs. The firm's four founding partners bring a combined 75 years of experience to every client's case. HFFR focuses on motor vehicle accidents involving cars, trucks, and motorcycles, as well as medical malpractice and workers' compensation claims. Every client works directly with a partner attorney from the first call to final resolution.

Media Contact

Carl Downey, Complete Law Marketing, 1 443-619-5390, [email protected], www.completelawmarketing.com

SOURCE HFFR Injury Lawyers