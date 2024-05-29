HFM Takes Home The "Best Copy Trading Broker" Award at Money Expo Colombia 2024

HFM has been awarded "Best Copy Trading Broker" at Money Expo Colombia 2024, recognizing their excellence in providing top-tier copy trading services. The event, held on May 15-16 in Bogota, gathered over 3,000 participants from the financial industry, highlighting HFM's commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients and staying at the forefront of trading innovation.

EBENE, Mauritius, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HFM has been honored with the 'Best Copy Trading Broker Award' at Money Expo Colombia 2024. The event took place on 15-16 May at the Agora Bogota, Centro De Convenciones in Bogota, Colombia and attracted over 3,000 participants including financial brokers, investors, traders, introducing brokers, affiliates, and B2B technology providers. Considered the largest trade event, the expo gave attendees the opportunity to network professionally, get knowledge about fintech, and stay informed about the ongoing developments in the financial industry. HFM's success in this arena proves that the company is dedicated to providing the best services in the financial trading industry.

A spokesperson for HFM expressed the company's excitement about the award, stating, "We are delighted to receive the 'Best Copy Trading Broker' title at such a prestigious event. The Money Expo Colombia has always provided a great opportunity to meet with key stakeholders, interact with experts, and explore new trends in the trading industry. Bagging this award there is a great testament to our efforts in offering quality copy trading services through their Copy Trading tool. We are grateful for this acknowledgment and remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Copy Trading – Making Trading More Simplified

Copy Trading, the flagship copy trading feature of HFM, enables users to both copy strategies from other successful traders and become providers and be copied by others. As followers, traders can earn gains when the strategy providers come up with good results while also elevating their trading skills. Users can also follow more than one strategy provider to create an effective and diversified portfolio.

The spokesperson further elaborated on the benefits of Copy Trading: "Copy Trading is designed to offer flexibility and profitability to both followers and providers. Providers can receive a performance fee of up to 50% of total profits, build their reputation, and gain more subscribers. On the other hand, followers get to leverage the knowledge of successful traders and enhance their trading results, making it a win-win for everyone involved. Copy Trading opens up trading to everyone and enables all market players to realize their financial goals."

About HFM

HFM is a multi-regulated online brokerage firm that offers various products including, forex, bonds, indices, metals, energies, and ETFs among others. With advanced technology and a secure payment system, the firm provides the most optimal trading services. The broker also includes comprehensive educational materials and customized tools, aimed at helping traders of all levels. Moreover, HFM's different types of accounts provide low spreads and reasonable fees to satisfy all customers' requirements.

Furthermore, HFM offers traders three reliable trading platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own HFM platform. It should be noted that the firm provides funds management assistance, swap-free trading services, and top-up bonuses as well. Above all, well recognised for its excellence, HFM offers the most dependable trading circumstances to accommodate the demands of all traders.

Media Contact

HFM Marketing Team, HFM, +44-2030978571, [email protected], https://www.hfm.com/int/

SOURCE HFM