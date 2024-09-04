HFR and Radient Announce Strategic Partnership for Hedge Fund Analysis Driven by AI

HFR, the global leader in hedge fund indices, and Radient AI, the breakthrough AI fund intelligence platform, announce a strategic partnership, and launch a hedge fund analysis platform driven by AI.
NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HFR, the global leader in hedge fund indices, and Radient AI, the breakthrough fund intelligence platform, powered by artificial intelligence, are pleased to announce a joint strategic and marketing alliance.
This collaboration involves the integration of HFR's extensive hedge fund datasets into the AI-powered Radient AI platform, which contains a vast collection of data from regulatory filings and other public sources. Users can leverage the tools and data to conduct more effective hedge fund analysis, continuously monitor investments for reported changes, and ultimately streamline the investment research process.
Additionally, the joint product offering provides a platform to expand hedge fund analysis to the broader investment universe for international, multi-fund portfolio management. Clients can use the Radient AI platform to easily measure HFR fund information against mutual funds and ETFs in the United States and other major markets.
Joe Nicholas, CEO of HFR Group, remarked: "We are excited to join forces with Radient AI to deliver research and technology focused on better alternative investment intelligence. Our shared commitment in this pursuit makes this alliance exceptional. Together with Radient, we can deliver powerful AI capabilities that add value in bringing together and analyzing both our proprietary HFR Database of thousands of funds with available public datasets. Fund research is made truly efficient and highly valuable for our joint customers."
Sanjay Bharwani, Founder & CEO of Radient AI, emphasized the significance of HFR and Radient's alliance: "Together HFR and Radient AI are delivering a deep and expansive hedge fund intelligence platform.By leveraging AI, we're allowing our customers to dramatically simplify investment research and workflows. I want to thank Joe for his vision and the rest of the HFR team for working with us tirelessly to launch a compelling offering."
HFR, is the global leader in hedge fund indices serving the research needs of institutional investors, hedge fund managers, and service providers.HFR offers over 300 indices for hedge fund benchmarking, high-value visibility into private hedge funds through proprietary databases, and quarterly reporting on the latest industry trends and quantitative analysis.
Radient AI, is recognized as the premier "Single platform for fund intelligence across alternatives, hedge funds, mutual funds, and ETFs", and has revolutionized fund investing research by applying artificial intelligence. The platform empowers users with a comprehensive suite of tools for investment analysis, market intelligence, and regulatory insights, facilitating a well-informed investment process.
HFR and Radient AI's collaborative approach heralds a new era of streamlined hedge fund analysis for the investment community.We will work together to save investors significant time and enhance transparency across the hedge fund investment landscape.
