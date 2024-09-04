HFR and Radient Announce Strategic Partnership for Hedge Fund Analysis Driven by AI

HFR and Radient partner to deliver alternative investment intelligence with AI. Together we combine HFR's proprietary hedge fund database and indices enhanced with SEC filings with the ability to compare vs MFs and ETFs. Empowering our customers with truly exceptional fund research. Post this

Additionally, the joint product offering provides a platform to expand hedge fund analysis to the broader investment universe for international, multi-fund portfolio management. Clients can use the Radient AI platform to easily measure HFR fund information against mutual funds and ETFs in the United States and other major markets.

Joe Nicholas, CEO of HFR Group, remarked: "We are excited to join forces with Radient AI to deliver research and technology focused on better alternative investment intelligence. Our shared commitment in this pursuit makes this alliance exceptional. Together with Radient, we can deliver powerful AI capabilities that add value in bringing together and analyzing both our proprietary HFR Database of thousands of funds with available public datasets. Fund research is made truly efficient and highly valuable for our joint customers."

Sanjay Bharwani, Founder & CEO of Radient AI, emphasized the significance of HFR and Radient's alliance: "Together HFR and Radient AI are delivering a deep and expansive hedge fund intelligence platform.By leveraging AI, we're allowing our customers to dramatically simplify investment research and workflows. I want to thank Joe for his vision and the rest of the HFR team for working with us tirelessly to launch a compelling offering."

HFR, is the global leader in hedge fund indices serving the research needs of institutional investors, hedge fund managers, and service providers.HFR offers over 300 indices for hedge fund benchmarking, high-value visibility into private hedge funds through proprietary databases, and quarterly reporting on the latest industry trends and quantitative analysis.

Radient AI, is recognized as the premier "Single platform for fund intelligence across alternatives, hedge funds, mutual funds, and ETFs", and has revolutionized fund investing research by applying artificial intelligence. The platform empowers users with a comprehensive suite of tools for investment analysis, market intelligence, and regulatory insights, facilitating a well-informed investment process.

HFR and Radient AI's collaborative approach heralds a new era of streamlined hedge fund analysis for the investment community.We will work together to save investors significant time and enhance transparency across the hedge fund investment landscape.

Media Contact

Sanjana Shethia, Head of Product, Radient LLC, 1 212 726 2388, [email protected], https://radient.io/

Joel Schwab, CFA, Senior Managing Director, HFR Research, LLC, 1 312 658-0955, [email protected], https://www.hfr.com/

SOURCE Radient LLC