HGS Agent X Experiences Triple Growth for Active Users and Clients, Revolutionizing Contact Center Operations

Recent Gold recognition from the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service underscores HGS Agent X's ability to speed up decision-making processes and operational efficiencies in order to solve critical contact center challenges, all while delivering an outstanding customer experience.

"HGS stands out in the CX space with its innovative approach, particularly with HGS Agent X, and its ability to steer enterprises towards an AI-enhanced future," said Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst at NelsonHall. "The automated accelerator reflects HGS's strategy to balance technology with human agents, streamlining processes and enriching customer interactions. Through HGS Agent X, HGS aims to meet and anticipate market demands for sophisticated, intelligent customer experiences. It showcases how using AI can elevate service standards and position enterprises at the forefront of digital transformation."

HGS Agent X elevates agent retention by alleviating the burden on frontline staff, reducing operating costs through shortened training times by 60-80%, and lowering average handling time (AHT) by 40-50%, all within one easy-to-use system. The integration of HGS Agent X into operations has also enabled near real-time quality assurance coaching, freeing up team leaders and increasing their productivity by 300%. This increased productivity is now focused on one-on-one time with agents, fostering a supportive and high-performing work culture.

HGS Agent X has also been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group's Awards for Business, the Stevie International Business Awards, and the AI Breakthrough Awards, among other leading industry award programs.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, business process management, and digital media ecosystem, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS' core BPM business combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. HGS' digital media business, NXTDIGITAL (www.nxtdigital.in), is India's premier integrated Digital Delivery Platforms Company delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband to over 6 million customers across 1,500 cities and towns.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach. HGS has 18,335 employees in nine countries, including 32 delivery centers, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2024, HGS had revenues of Rs. 5,087.8 crore (US$ 614.4 million). Visit https://hgs.cx to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

