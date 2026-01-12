HGS Introduces AMLens: Accelerating AML Investigations with Explainable AI

Solution slashes case analysis time by 75%, eliminates alert fatigue and fragmented data, delivering certainty and empowering analysts to focus on high-priority incidents.

BENGALURU, India and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HGS (listed on BSE & NSE), a leading provider of digital experience, business process management (BPM), and digital media services, today announced the launch of AMLens, a next-generation, AI-powered solution designed to transform and accelerate Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations for financial institutions to deliver realized AI. AMLens integrates machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to reduce case analysis time and false positives, enabling banks to meet stringent regulatory standards while boosting investigator productivity.

By treating AI as an ever-evolving practice rather than a static system, AMLens directly addresses the pervasive industry issues of manual case resolution, alert fatigue, and regulatory alignment gaps. The solution supports AML teams across detection, triage, contextualization, and summarization by providing a modular, explainable AI ecosystem. It automates the collection and consolidation of fragmented data – from structured transaction logs to unstructured notes and external sources, like Google, LexisNexis, and other public records – into a single, analyst-friendly format.

AMLens is built on a modular, API-first design for integration with existing client systems and is available to target market segments including Retail & Consumer Banking, Payments & Fintech, Credit Card & Lending, and Wealth Management.

"In today's regulatory environment, time is a critical weapon against financial crime. Legacy systems are drowning analysts in false positives and fragmented data, hindering their ability to act quickly," said Eric Purdum, Head of Sales – Americas at HGS. "AMLens is a game-changer because it's built on the principles of Explainable AI and human-in-the-loop validation that can automate routine tasks such as transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, and customer due diligence (CDD). We're giving analysts speed, clarity, and confidence by providing transparent decision-making and automated, policy-aligned narratives. This allows them to focus on high-value and high-priority investigations, making a tangible difference in the fight against money laundering."

The AMLens solution has demonstrated significant performance improvements, validated in early client deployments, providing outcome-based results for financial crime fighters. Specifically, it has resulted in a 75% reduction in case analysis time, reducing the time from approximately two hours to around 30 minutes. The false positive rate decreased by more than 60%, dropping from about 18% to 7%. This improved accuracy contributes to a 3x increase in investigator productivity, escalating from eight cases per day to 24 cases per day. Overall turnaround time is 75% faster, moving from 48 hours to 12 hours.

A key feature of AMLens is its ability to seamlessly combine AI-powered narrative generation with crucial human oversight. For example, when a third-party detection system flags an account for rapid international wire transfers, the AMLens three-tiered pipeline kicks in:

Early detection & risk categorization: AMLens ingests the alert and applies its adaptive risk propensity engine, initially scoring the case as medium risk.

Contextualization and human intervention: An analyst uses the system's Request for Additional Information (RFAI) feature to gather more context directly within the workflow.

Narrative generation & submission: Based on the augmented data, the analyst manually escalates the case and submits it with AI-generated Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) support.

This process demonstrates how AMLens streamlines workflows while preserving the necessary human judgment, accelerating case resolution to approximately 55 minutes.

