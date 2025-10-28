HGS launches Interaction Intelligence to drive next-gen CX and unlock strategic value

AI-led solution to enhance CX, generate higher revenue, and support better decision-making

AUSTIN, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on BSE & NSE), a leading provider of digital experience, business process management (BPM), and digital media services, today announced the launch of Interaction Intelligence, an enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solution based on the HGS Agent X framework, that transforms Quality Assurance (QA) from a routine customer service function into a powerful strategic asset that delivers actionable insights and intelligence into the clients' voice.

In an environment where customer expectations for seamless, personalized, and proactive engagement are rapidly rising, HGS's Interaction Intelligence solution enables enterprises to analyze nearly 100% of customer interactions across omni-channels, thus expanding traditional QA coverage by up to 100 times. This comprehensive data capture and analysis platform fuses conversational, behavioral, and operational metrics in real time, providing deep visibility into compliance, agent performance, and customer loyalty drivers.

The benefits of deploying the solution include:

Enhanced CX through well-trained agents and better campaign effectiveness and product searchability

Cost competitiveness through reduced costs and generation of revenues (cross-selling/ up-selling)

Brand reputation improvement through direct customer feedback integration with expanded coverage

Actionable insights into trends to support strategic decision-making

Built on decades of domain expertise and data, the solution measures tone, empathy, accuracy, and procedural adherence at scale, creating a holistic and unbiased assessment of interaction quality that translates into measurable operational improvements.

According to Gartner, the customer service software (CSS) market, which includes AI and Gen AI capabilities, is expected to grow to $73.4 billion by 2028 from $43.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.8%. This rapid growth underscores the expanding demand for AI-driven solutions that enhance service quality and operational efficiency across industries.

"Interaction Intelligence exemplifies HGS's commitment to innovation-led growth and market leadership in AI-powered customer experience. By turning the traditional QA function into a dynamic, data-driven engine for strategic decision-making, we unlock new value streams for our clients and enhance our own competitive advantage," said Venkatesh Korla, Global CEO of HGS. "This launch positions us strongly to capitalize on increasing CX transformation investments within a rapidly growing market, driving sustained returns for our clients."

The launch of Interaction Intelligence marks a significant milestone in HGS's evolution from traditional BPO to an AI-powered Intelligent Experience Company, unlocking new growth avenues with scalable, high-margin digital transformation services. HGS is currently deploying the solution for a few clients in the Americas.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, business process management, and digital media ecosystem, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS' combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. HGS' digital media business, NXTDIGITAL (www.nxtdigital.in), is India's premier integrated Digital Delivery Platforms Company delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband to over 6 million customers across 1,500 cities and towns.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach. HGS has 18,472 employees in nine countries, including 33 delivery centers, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2025, HGS had total income of Rs. 4,958.8 crore (US$ 586.1 million). Visit https://hgs.cx to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

