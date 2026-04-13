HGS Named as a "Leader" in NelsonHall's 2025 NEAT Evaluation for Transforming Business Operations with GenAI

HGS is increasingly focused on delivering agentic solutions through HGS Agent X®, a cloud-based, AI-powered cognitive accelerator, within broader business operations. Post this

Mike Smart, Senior Analyst – Digital Transformation Technologies and Services at NelsonHall, said: "HGS is increasingly focused on delivering agentic solutions through HGS Agent X®, a cloud-based, AI-powered cognitive accelerator, within broader business operations. Rather than simply layering GenAI onto existing workflows, the company focuses on identifying high-impact opportunities and re-engineering processes to avoid automating existing inefficiencies. HGS's approach emphasizes rapid prototyping and co-creation, supported by its AI Lab, Customer Advisory Board, and data science team. It also maintains flexibility in model selection, evaluating different models and choosing those that best fit each use case."

Venkatesh Korla, Global CEO, HGS, said: "Amid the rapid acceleration of AI, businesses need clarity more than ever. This recognition highlights our focus on applying real, practical GenAI innovation within robust guardrails, so clients can move forward with confidence on their transformation roadmap. We stand in our clients' shoes and co‑create solutions with a disciplined Realized AI methodology, while de‑risking their investments with clear ROI. Advising clients through this transformation journey is a responsibility we approach with rigor and commitment."

HGS has deployed one of its GenAI-powered solutions Interaction Intelligence for a major US-based telecom provider to automate quality assurance and quality monitoring processes with human-in-the-loop. The automation has enabled processing of up to 100 % of customer interactions across channels, and offers real-time insights, consistent evaluations, and enterprise-scale visibility across customer conversations. The quality assurance and quality monitoring processes have been transformed with clear, measurable outcomes:

100% omnichannel interaction assessments now vs 1% before

<48 hours turnaround time, down from 7+ days

>90% automated solution accuracy

About HGS:

HGS is a global provider of technology, AI, and business services that helps organizations transform with confidence. Rooted in decades of operational excellence, HGS combines automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, and deep domain expertise to deliver Intelligent Experiences across the customer lifecycle, from digital customer care to back-office operations, human resources outsourcing, and advanced contact center solutions.

Building on our strong foundation in CX and business process management, we are expanding into new related areas by integrating technology, data, and operational insight to deliver real business results. Our Realized AI methodology brings discipline, speed, and certainty to transformation, delivering right-sized, practical solutions that work here and now, including a 90‑day Proof of Value commitment that validates measurable impact in live environments before scaling.

HGS also operates NXTDIGITAL (www.nxtdigital.in), India's premier digital media distribution company, providing satellite, digital cable, and broadband services to over 4.8 million customers across 1,500 cities and towns.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach with ~18,000 employees across 10 countries and 30 delivery centers, supporting some of the world's most recognized brands. For the year ended March 31, 2025, HGS reported total income of Rs. 4,958.8 crore (US$586.1 million).

HGS. Experience Intelligence.

Learn more at https://hgs.com.

About NelsonHall:

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, HGS, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.hgs.com

SOURCE HGS