HGTV's Renovation 911 Stars Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan Kickstart 2024 Salt Lake Home + Garden Show Friday, March 8 - March 10 at the Mountain America Expo Center

Save the date for Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 10 at the Mountain America Expo Center because this is one event not to miss. This spring, the Home Show team welcomes Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan, stars of HGTV's Renovation 911. Post this

For those Home + Garden Show guests that want to learn more about how to create an outdoor oasis or the ultimate yard, we've teamed up with some of Utah's premier landscaping and gardening experts to share the newest tips and trends. Experts such as James Batton The Arborist, Cynthia Bee and Nikki Wyman, to name a few, will be on the Garden Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 8, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10.

In addition, attendees of the Home Show can explore the Design Stage for tailored guidance on both interior and exterior design, along with expert tips for selecting the ideal contractor for any project. Visitors can also delight in perusing designer rooms and the pop-up plant market. Furthermore, the weekend will feature an array of home show booths for attendees to browse at their leisure.

The Home + Garden Show provides plenty of free parking, a shuttle service and is offering free valet parking—first come, first serve— at the Mountain America Expo Center.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 8, 2024 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Discounted online advanced price available through March 7, 2024 . Opening day online price is same as box office pricing.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 8, 2024.

For more information, please visit https://www.saltlakehomeandgardenshow.com.

