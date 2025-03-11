H&H Group Partners with Centric Software to Improve Quality and Innovation Across R&D

Centric PLM will centralize our global product data, enabling us to continuously improve product differentiation while ensuring quality at every stage of the lifecycle. Post this

H&H Group's portfolio includes seven powerhouse brands: Biostime, a global leader in maternal and infant nutrition, Swisse, the Australian natural health brand, Zesty Paws, a U.S. pet supplement brand, Solid Gold, a scientifically backed U.S. pet nutrition brand, dodie, a French baby care brand, GOOD GOÛT, a healthy, organic food brand for children and Aurelia, a premium probiotic skincare brand from the UK.

H&H Group is evolving its strategy to capture the global nutrition market through a whole-family health approach. With a focus on product innovation, brand expansion and a global distribution strategy, H&H Group is transforming its R&D process to improve collaboration, reduce risks and accelerate development by implementing a unified global R&D formula data system.

After two years of careful evaluation, H&H Group chose Centric Software as its digital partner for the group-wide R&D digital transformation project. Ms. Zhao Lingling, Director of Innovation and Research of H&H Group, explains, "Centric PLM is an agile system. Its scalable, comprehensive modules cover the entire product lifecycle, while its user-friendly interface and multilingual support enable seamless collaboration across our global teams."

The formula tool system project of H&H Group will cover key modules such as raw material and packaging management, product formulation, scientific evaluation, compliance management and pilot testing will centralize global R&D resources, enabling teams across regions, including China, Australia and Asia Pacific, to collaborate efficiently.

Mr. Wu Xiaofan, Chief Digital and Information Officer of H&H Group, says, "Centric PLM fuels cross-functional and cross-regional collaboration. With centralized data, departments across IT, operations, quality, legal and compliance can collaborate in real-time, driving efficiency and ensuring consistency."

For Ms. Zhao, product strength is key to brand strength, "Our product innovation is built on premium raw materials, cutting-edge formulas and world-class manufacturing. Centric PLM will centralize our global product data, enabling us to continuously improve product differentiation while ensuring quality at every stage of the lifecycle."

Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software, adds, "Centric Software is thrilled to partner with H&H Group on their journey to digitally transform product development. The energy and commitment we saw at the launch event demonstrated their clear focus on innovation and excellence. With Centric PLM, H&H Group will achieve a new level of efficiency, accuracy and collaboration in R&D."

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company. Dynamic, courageous, and ambitious in its mission to make people and their pets healthier and happier, the Group strives to inspire wellness while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. The Group has three business segments – Baby, Adult, and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness, with premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science. Consumer brands include Biostime, Swisse, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold Pet, dodie, Good Gout, and Aurelia London. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("H&H INTL HLDG" stock code 1112), with a second head office in London. More than 3,300 team members are located across 15 countries.

