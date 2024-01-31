H&H North America, Owners of Zesty Paws & Solid Gold Pet, Achieves B Corp™ Certification

We're proud to be part of a global community of businesses that meet these high standards of social and environmental impact, and we're committed to building upon our promise of environmental responsibility here in North America. Post this

H&H North America also joined the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) as an Icon member in 2023 and were one of the first few signatories of the PSC's Packaging Pledge, a program to support pet companies to move to 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025, to further demonstrate sustainability leadership in the pet industry.

As evidence of making advancements in these sustainability efforts, and in conjunction with the Packaging Pledge, Zesty Paws has started to transition to tamper-evident, recyclable jars, and tear away master cases for retailers, helping to eliminate waste and repacking at distributors and further showcasing the brand's dedication to putting in action sustainable business practices.

"From the choice of raw materials and manufacturing partners to our environmental footprint and engagement in the community, H&H North America becoming an accredited B Corp™ is validation of what we stand for: to make millions of people and their pets healthier and happier," said Pascale Laborde, Chief Growth and Sustainability Officer for H&H Group.

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company for the whole family and brings together eight international brands on a mission to inspire wellness, and make millions healthier and happier, while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. To learn more about H&H Group, visit https://hh.global/#/Home.

About H&H Group, North America

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company with three growing business segments in North America – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness through premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science to pets and people. The consumer brands include Zesty Paws, the #1 Selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA*, Solid Gold Pet, America's first holistic pet nutrition company, as well as children's nutrition brand, Biostime, and vitamin, supplement, and skincare brand, Swisse.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, volume sales in units, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim.

About B Corp Certification

B Corp Certification assesses the overall social and environmental impact of a company. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points in the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company's positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company's negative impact.

It must change its corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab's website. B Corps recertify every three years and, once certified, are expected to increase their score over time as they progress towards becoming more equitable, inclusive, and regenerative businesses.

Media Contact

Allison Winer, H&H Group North America, 1 4108300011, [email protected], https://www.hh.global/#/Home

SOURCE H&H Group North America