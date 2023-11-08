HHAeXchange Honors Ten Homecare Heroes in Observance of National Homecare & Hospice Month

The honorees, nominated by the company's homecare agency customers, are dedicated caregivers who embody compassion and dedication
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HHAeXchange, a leading provider of homecare management solutions for providers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid agencies, today recognized 10 Homecare Heroes in honor of National Home Care & Hospice Month. Homecare agency owners and administrators from across the United States were asked to nominate caregivers who embody compassion, dedication and professionalism.
According to HHAeXchange's most recent caregiver survey, 80% of caregivers cite that making a positive impact on their clients' health and well-being is what motivates them most about their work. As more patients express a desire to receive care at home, the role of the caregiver has become even more critical. With the Homecare Heroes campaign, HHAeXchange set out to recognize those caregivers who provide an exceptional experience for their clients and celebrate their dedication to excellence.
Caregivers from the following agencies were selected as Homecare Heroes:
- Loving Care at Home, LLC
- Avenues to Independent Living
- New Beginnings Home Care
- Royal Home Care (New York) (New York)
- Nola's Home Care, LLC
- Health Association of Niagra County, Inc (HANCI)
- Community Home Health Care
- Royal Home Care (Pennsylvania)
- White Glove Home Care
- S&A Unified Home Care
"In honor of this month's observance, we wanted to celebrate the soul of our industry, the caregivers," said Paul Joiner, Chief Executive Officer, HHAeXchange. "Caregiving is not just a job – it's a calling. They show up every day with kindness, compassion, and dedication, and we could not be more proud to support them with our work at HHAeXchange."
The 10 caregivers who were selected, and their agencies, will be celebrated via social media. Each of the caregivers will also receive a $500 Visa gift card, and their agency will be given a $250 gift card. The HHAeXchange Homecare Heroes nominations will be held on an annual basis each November in honor of National Home Care & Hospice Month.
To learn more about HHAeXchange and the honored Homecare Heroes, please visit hhaexchange.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Media Contact
Michelle Rand, Alloy, on behalf of HHAeXchange, 855.300.8209, [email protected], hhaexchange.com
SOURCE HHAeXchange
Share this article