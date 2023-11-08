HHAeXchange Honors Ten Homecare Heroes in Observance of National Homecare & Hospice Month

Caregiving is not just a job – it's a calling. They show up every day with kindness, compassion, and dedication, and we could not be more proud to support them with our work at HHAeXchange. Post this

Caregivers from the following agencies were selected as Homecare Heroes:

"In honor of this month's observance, we wanted to celebrate the soul of our industry, the caregivers," said Paul Joiner, Chief Executive Officer, HHAeXchange. "Caregiving is not just a job – it's a calling. They show up every day with kindness, compassion, and dedication, and we could not be more proud to support them with our work at HHAeXchange."

The 10 caregivers who were selected, and their agencies, will be celebrated via social media. Each of the caregivers will also receive a $500 Visa gift card, and their agency will be given a $250 gift card. The HHAeXchange Homecare Heroes nominations will be held on an annual basis each November in honor of National Home Care & Hospice Month.

