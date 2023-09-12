HHAeXchange Names Industry Veteran, Tim Brewer, Chief Technology Officer

Ensuring that our technology is meeting the needs of today's homecare providers and payers is our top priority at HHAeXchange, and with Tim's expertise, we will collectively see to it that our customers have access to the best software possible. Tweet this

A tenured leader in the technology, product development, and healthcare industry with more than 30 years of experience, Brewer most recently served as Principal of Unleash Innovations. While there, he worked as a consulting CTO and advisor for many prominent corporations and start-ups. Brewer has also held multiple senior-level technology leadership roles in fast-growing software companies throughout his career, including DXC - General Dynamics, IDEXX Laboratories and Covetrus. His extensive entrepreneurial and technology background has allowed him to focus on scaling business ingenuity and growth within the healthcare sector.

"I'm excited to join HHAeXchange at such a pivotal moment for the company, where we are continually improving and innovating our trusted solutions to ensure that we are developing the best tools and technology that meet the unique needs of all homecare stakeholders today and for the future," said Brewer. "I'm looking forward to working with the team and building a better homecare ecosystem through technology advancements."

With the U.S. home healthcare market, including personal care services, expected to expand at an annual growth rate of 7.48% from 2023 to 2030, payers and providers will continue to seek technology that can support them in meeting the rising demand. The appointment of Brewer to CTO represents a pivotal step for HHAeXchange in building upon its offerings to best support homecare professionals in ensuring compliance, making better business decisions, and improving health outcomes.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. To learn more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

