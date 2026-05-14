HHJ Trial Attorneys Secures $7.5 Million Settlement After $10M Jury Verdict in Commercial Vehicle Negligence Case

Ventura County jury assigns 100% liability to corporate defendant following illegal U-turn that caused life-altering injuries

VENTURA, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Ventura County jury has delivered a decisive verdict in a personal injury lawsuit stemming from a commercial vehicle collision, finding a corporate defendant fully liable for catastrophic injuries sustained by the plaintiff. Following a seven-day trial, the jury awarded $10,024,171 in damages, with the case ultimately resolving at $7,500,000.

The Incident

The collision occurred in March 2019 at a Southern California intersection. An employee of the defendant corporation was operating a company-owned commercial van when he executed an illegal U-turn in direct violation of a posted "No U-Turn" sign. Trial testimony and accident reconstruction showed the driver first drifted into a bike lane before swinging the van into the path of the plaintiff's oncoming vehicle.

Corporate Liability

The defendant corporation admitted vicarious liability under the doctrine of respondeat superior, legally binding the company to the negligent acts of its driver. The jury assigned 100% of fault to the defense and found the plaintiff entirely free of negligence.

Catastrophic Injuries: Neck Fusion Surgery and a Life Forever Changed

The collision caused severe and permanent injuries to the plaintiff's cervical and lumbar spine. The cervical spine damage proved particularly devastating, ultimately requiring cervical spinal fusion surgery. In this procedure, damaged vertebrae are permanently joined to stabilize the spine and relieve chronic nerve compression. Despite undergoing this major surgery, the plaintiff's treating physicians have recommended a second fusion surgery to address continued spinal instability and pain that has not resolved.

The consequences of cervical fusion surgery extend well beyond the operating table. Patients face a permanent reduction in neck mobility, an extended recovery with ongoing physical therapy, and an elevated risk of adjacent segment disease, where vertebrae surrounding the fusion site break down faster due to increased mechanical stress. The recommendation for a second surgery makes clear that the plaintiff faces a lifetime of compounding medical challenges.

Additional injuries included chronic neck and back pain, ear ringing, temporary hearing loss, persistent headaches, hand and foot numbness, muscle spasms, and significant emotional distress, all of which have severely impacted the plaintiff's quality of life and ability to work.

Damages Awarded

The jury's $10,024,171 verdict included:

$1,924,171 in future economic damages

$8,100,000 in past and future non-economic damages, including physical pain and mental suffering

The future economic damages account for anticipated surgical costs, ongoing medical care, and lost earning capacity resulting from injuries requiring treatment for the remainder of the plaintiff's life.

Statement from Legal Counsel

"This verdict sends a clear message about corporate responsibility on our roadways," said the legal team at HHJ Trial Attorneys. "When a company puts a driver behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle, they are responsible for making sure that driver follows the rules of the road. In this case, a reckless disregard for traffic safety left our client facing major spinal surgery and a lifetime of medical care."

Media Contact

David Hatfield, HHJ Trial Attorneys, 1 (619) 465-8733, [email protected], https://hhjtrialattorneys.com/

SOURCE HHJ Trial Attorneys